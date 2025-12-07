Joe Burrow's Alo Recovery Mode Sneakers Are His Secret Weapon

The Cincinnati Bengals are long shots to make the NFL Playoffs, but that did not stop Joe Burrow from racing back to action. Burrow bounced back from a surgically repaired toe injury to rejoin his team for the final stretch of the season.

The Bengals faced the Buffalo Bills in snowy conditions today, and Burrow wore the Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker at Highmark Stadium. Burrow has entrusted the stylish yoga brand not only to protect him but also to aid his recovery from a Grade 3 turf toe injury.

Thanks to the Bengals' social media team, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Burrow rocking the sneakers on yesterday's team flight and before today's game. Below is everything you need to know about Burrow's new kicks.

Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker

Burrow has been spotted wearing the Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker almost everywhere since his surgery earlier this season. The league's most stylish quarterback has worn a variety of colorways, and fans can choose from the various options, too.

Online shoppers can choose between five general-release and five limited-edition colorways of the Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker for $195 in adult sizes at aloyoga.com.

The shoe combines serious technology and style. Its supportive outsole and high-rebound foam insole support balance and pressure points for all-day recovery.

Joe Burrow's Smart Style



Made from cruelty-free vegan leather and recycled components, the revolutionary tech and abrasion-tested rubber ensure that it lasts three times longer than any other street shoe on the market.

Alo engineered the Recovery Mode Sneaker to optimize post-activity recovery while maintaining a clean, modern streetwear look.

Its structured, supportive outer sole and high-rebound foam insole help relieve pressure points, improve balance, and support all-day recovery—making it the perfect performance-meets-style solution for elite athletes like Burrow.

Joe Burrow x Alo

Since partnering with Alo, Burrow has collaborated with the brand on multiple projects— all focused on recovery and wellness. Earlier this year, Alo and Burrow launched the Conquer Campaign. Burrow expressed his excitement about sharing the stylish, technology-driven collection with fans.

Many sneakerheads who are also NFL fans have closely followed Burrow's footwear on the field this season, as he has apparently split with Nike. While his future on-field footwear remains unclear, Burrow is in lockstep with Alo.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.

More Football Footwear News

Stefon Diggs and ASICS dropped more "play shoes."

Deion Sanders and Nike pay homage to the Dallas Cowboys.

Patrick Mahomes inked a massive contract extension with adidas.

Dan Lanning's Nike Sabrina 3 colorway is out now.