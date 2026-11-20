Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have announced a long-term contract extension. On Friday morning, New Balance announced that Ohtani will continue with the Boston-based brand for the remainder of his playing career.

As part of the extension, New Balance will rename its Sports Research Lab the Shohei Ohtani Sports Research Lab, recognizing Shohei's contributions to athlete research, innovation, and product development.

Ohtani's Statement

Shohei Ohtani has reached a contract extension with New Balance. | New Balance

"When I first joined New Balance, they saw me as more than just an athlete, and that relationship has only grown stronger over time," said Ohtani in a press release. "There is a lot of trust in our relationship and I've always felt like a true partner whether I'm testing products, sharing feedback or helping shape new ideas.

I'm excited to extend our partnership for the remainder of my playing career and honored to have the Sports Research Lab carry my name. I look forward to continuing to work together and seeing what we can accomplish."

New Balance's Statement

Shohei Ohtani for New Balance. | New Balance

"When Shohei joined the New Balance family, we knew we were building something that would extend far beyond a traditional athlete partnership," said Chris Davis, President and Chief Marketing Officer of New Balance in a press release.

"We are honored to announce this long-term extension that reflects our mutual commitment to this relationship. Shohei is redefining what is possible on the diamond, and his impact transcends sport across both cultures and continents. Sport and culture are no longer separate conversations, and Shohei uniquely sits at the center of both.

Naming our state-of-the-art Sports Research Lab in his honor reflects how we build at New Balance - coauthored with athletes, not just for them. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of performance and culture, and we will ensure that his legacy with New Balance is iconic."

Ohtani's New Balance History

Shohei Ohtani for New Balance. | New Balance

Ohtani first signed with New Balance in January 2023. Since then, Ohtani has starred in several global marketing campaigns. The "We Got Now" campaign and "Ohtani vs. Ohtani" commercials have been ubiquitous, but never gold. In March 2024, New Balance unveiled Ohtani's signature logo.

By June 2024, New Balance launched Ohtani's first signature footwear and apparel collection. The four-time MLB MVP has worn the New Balance Ohtani 1 ever since. Over the past four seasons, New Balance has been with Ohtani through every step of his historic journey.

New Balance Baseball's Global Strategy

Shohei Ohtani's custom New Balance cleats. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to New Balance, the announcement also reflects its continued investment in baseball and its long-term commitment to growth in Japan. Through this relationship, New Balance has expanded its presence and storytelling efforts in Japan while strengthening connections with athletes and fans.

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