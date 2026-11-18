MLB has seen a massive influx of talent from Japan in recent years. From Shohei Ohtani to Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Munetaka Murakami, the league has raised its international profile through the addition of these foreign players, who have become household names among stateside fans while maintaining vast international followings.

The next in line to make the move from Japan to the U.S. is 27-year-old slugger Teruaki Sato. He was posted by his Nippon Professional Baseball club, the Hanshin Tigers, ahead of free agency as he seeks to migrate to MLB, making him one of the most attractive free agents in this year’s class. SI’s Will Laws and Nick Selbe rated him as the No. 3 player in this free agent class.

Who is Teruaki Sato?

Sato hails from Nishinomiya, Japan. After failing to secure any offers from the NPB out of high school, he opted to attend Kindai University, where he settled in defensively at third base and developed into an elite hitter. He was a three-time Best Nine selectee and a two-time MVP. He was then selected in the first round of the 2020 NPB draft and signed with the Hanshin Tigers on a deal worth 100 million yen.

Sato played six seasons for Hanshin, where he developed into one of the league’s best offensive talents. Sato hit a total of 163 home runs for the club, including 79 over the last two seasons. In ‘25, Sato won the Central League MVP award after hitting 40 home runs and 102 RBIs while sporting a .921 OPS. This year he became the ninth player in NPB history to win the Triple Crown after batting .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs in 143 games. Sato had a .991 OPS and hit 40 doubles, and is the favorite to repeat as the Central League MVP. The last player to win the NPB’s Triple Crown prior to Sato was none other than Murakami, who won it in ‘22 with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

In fact, Sato profiles rather similarly to Murakami. Both Japan natives hit from the left side of the plate and are best known for their immense power. But neither are great defenders and they tend to struggle with strikeouts. In Sato’s rookie season in Hanshin, he struck out at a staggering rate of 38%, and only walked in 5.5% of his plate appearances. He’s improved in both areas, but remains rather susceptible to whiffs. Last year he was sat down on strikes 163 times (27.3%) and in ‘26 he struck out 164 times (26.7%), but also set a career high in walk rate at 11.1%.

Now, he’s taking his talents to MLB, and is expected to be one of the most sought-after position players on the market. Defensively, some teams view him as more of a corner outfielder than a third baseman, so they may ask him to change positions as he moves to the majors.

Sato was 3-for-10 with three doubles and two RBIs in five games for Japan during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. | Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Best landing spots for Teruaki Sato in MLB

Reports indicate there are several teams in the mix for Sato’s signature this offseason. Unlike Murakami, who was overlooked by much of the league before securing a deal with the White Sox, Sato appears to be a bit more coveted. Among the teams reportedly intrigued by his potential are the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Phillies. Let’s take a quick look at how he’d fit with those aforementioned clubs, though there are certainly other viable destinations across MLB for the 27-year-old, who should have no shortage of suitors as he makes the leap stateside.

Yankees

Why he fits: As a left-handed hitter, Sato could put up big home run numbers at Yankee Stadium with its infamous short porch. He could stabilize a lineup that floundered in the absence of Aaron Judge. With Ryan McMahon currently occupying third base, Sato would be a big upgrade from an offensive standpoint.

Why he doesn’t fit: Sato isn’t known for his defense, and after the Yankees’ ugly display in the ALDS against the Rays, it’s clear this team can’t afford to get any worse defensively.

Dodgers

Why he fits: The Dodgers have a tremendous track record of acquiring Japanese talent, currently rostering Ohtani, Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. Sato is also younger than much of Los Angeles’s core, so he could represent a piece for the future for the Dodgers.

Why he doesn’t fit: With Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy occupying the corner infield positions, and Teoscar Hernández and Kyle Tucker currently in place in the corner outfield spots, there isn’t an opening for Sato in the lineup. Of course, the Dodgers could maneuver a trade of Hernández to vacate left field, but that spot would likely be reserved for top prospect Josue De Paula.

Anyway, here’s Teruaki Sato hitting a nuke off of Blake Snell. No QO attached either. pic.twitter.com/2ywVJTuNSc — Sammy James🔺 (@HebHammer94) November 12, 2026

Blue Jays

Why he fits: The Blue Jays ranked dead last in MLB in home runs and runs scored last season, two areas Sato would immediately address. Most of Toronto’s offense is generated from the right side of the plate, so adding Sato, a lefty, to the mix would be a big boost.

Why he doesn’t fit: Sato would likely need to take over a corner outfield position for the Blue Jays, who already have Kazuma Okamoto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. occupying the corner infield.

Mets

Why he fits: After a deeply disappointing 2026 campaign, the Mets will be looking to upgrade the roster, and Sato could provide a much-needed injection of power to the lineup.

Why he doesn’t fit: The left side of the infield and the corner outfield spots are currently taken, with Bo Bichette locked in at third base and Juan Soto and Carson Benge taking up left field and right field, respectively. The Mets do have a need at first base, and it’s possible they’ll try to utilize Sato there, but for a team with lackluster infield defense, having a new first baseman may not be the best option.

Phillies

Why he fits: The Phillies are set to lose Alec Bohm in free agency, and they also have a dire need in the outfield. Sato could take over at third base with Bohm on the way out, or he could shift into a corner outfield role, where he has some, albeit limited, experience.

Why he doesn’t fit: With Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in the lineup, the Phillies have excellent left-handed pop. Sato could further bolster the lineup in that regard, but Philadelphia should be looking for right-handed power. Additionally, between Sato and Schwarber, the Phillies may find themselves too prone to strikeouts.