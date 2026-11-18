Of the eight players who received qualifying offers from their teams, only two accepted it––Yankees closer David Bednar and Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Both players opted to return to their clubs on a one-year deal worth just north of $23 million and are now in line to hit free agency after the 2027 season.

In Jeffers’s case, it’s a pretty big surprise that he decided to take the qualifying offer. For one, the Minnesota Star-Tribune had reported last week that he was seeking a long-term deal. Jeffers is a client of the league’s most renowned agent, Scott Boras, who is known for encouraging his clients to test the waters of free agency rather than re-sign with their current club. Additionally, had Jeffers declined the QO, he’d have hit free agency as the undisputed top catcher on the open market. The other catchers who are free agents this offseason include Carson Kelly, Tyler Stephenson, Austin Hedges and Kyle Higashioka, among others. That’s not a particularly strong group, and Jeffers would have had the attention of any team looking to upgrade behind the plate.

Last year with Minnesota, Jeffers played in 92 games—he missed two months with a hamate injury after he was hit by a pitch—and was highly productive. He had 14 home runs, 56 RBIs and a .814 OPS while striking out just 66 times and drawing 46 walks. Among all catchers with at least 300 at-bats, Jeffers ranked fourth in OPS and on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging percentage. He’s also been worth at least 2.1 wins above replacement in three of the last four seasons. Those numbers would’ve certainly intrigued teams that are looking to improve their lineup this offseason. The Yankees have frequently been cited as a strong suitor for Jeffers, especially considering the lackluster season Austin Wells had at the plate. But now, if they’re aiming to upgrade behind the plate, they’ll have to look elsewhere.

Jeffers could certainly still get a robust contract next offseason, and he’d do so after making $23.15 million—a record salary among catchers and the highest on the Twins’ 2027 payroll. He’s still 29 years old, and will have just turned 30 when he reaches the open market next year. But it’s worth pointing out that the market could be a bit more competitive next year, as two standout backstops in Adley Rutschman and William Contreras are also in line to reach free agency. It’s entirely possible both players will get a long-term extension done before next offseason, but things are highly uncertain in that regard—and if the Red Sox do extend Rutschman, that’d take a potential deep-pocketed suitor off the board.

It’s possible that Boras, doing his due diligence as Jeffers’s agent, wasn’t too keen on the figures that had been floated around in terms of his client’s market, and as a result advised Jeffers to take the qualifying offer and try to cash in on a long-term deal next year. In some respect, the competitive nature of next offseason’s catchers market could actually enhance Jeffers’s chances of securing a big-money deal. If Jeffers enjoys another strong season, he’ll further improve his own stock. And if Rutschman and Contreras do reach free agency, they’ll likely see some substantial contract offers, which in turn could set the market on the high side and help Jeffers secure a bigger deal. Alternatively, if both players are signed to extensions before reaching free agency, Jeffers would again find himself as the position’s most coveted asset on the market.

Jeffers may also think that he could increase his market value by staying healthy in 2027. He missed a chunk of last season with the aforementioned hamate injury that limited him to 92 games. While being hit by a pitch qualifies as a bit of a freak injury, if he can avoid the IL next season and play in around 130 games while maintaining his hitting prowess, it’ll help his outlook. Considering he's never played more than 122 games in a season, however, that’s a considerable risk.

By accepting the qualifying offer, Jeffers is betting that one more strong, healthy season in Minnesota will be worth more than anything he could’ve secured this winter. He’s already guaranteed himself a record annual sum for a catcher. If he delivers in 2027, he could turn that one-year payday into the foundation for an even bigger longterm deal. It could also end up being the biggest windfall and regret of his career.