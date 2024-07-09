Shohei Ohtani's New Balance Sneakers Drop July 15
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter has been referred to as a unicorn thanks to his ability to hit and pitch at a high level. However, the international sensation can also transcend baseball to become a sneaker icon.
Last month, New Balance unveiled the highly anticipated "Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection." The collection highlighted Ohtani's style with on-field performance styles, off-field sports style essentials, and his first signature cleat.
While fans are eager to get their hands on Ohtani's signature collection, many sneakerheads have wanted to know about sneakers. Their requests have been answered.
The New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 is scheduled to launch on next week. Below is a detailed look, breakdown, and buying information for baseball fans' most anticipated sneaker of the year.
The New Balance FuelCell Ohtani 1 is scheduled to launch on July 15. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the training shoes for $120 in adult sizes on the New Balance website.
The New Balance Ohtani 1 makes its epic debut in two colorways: White with Metallic Gold and Black with Metallic Gold. Both styles sport a clean, monochromatic design, highlighted by Metallic Gold New Balance and Shohei branding.
While many fans will rightfully rock these sneakers casually at MLB games, they are more than capable of performing at the highest levels.
The New Balance Ohtano 1 features a molded CPU upper designed for superior durability through the high wear of pitching's repeated toe-dragging motions. Its raised triangle pattern along the toe box is reminiscent of the ceilings in some NPB ballparks in Japan.
Additionally, the sole unit features a full-length FuelCell midsole and a nubbed outsole designed to provide superior traction on artificial surfaces.
Athletes and fans can stay cool under pressure while wearing the New Balance Ohtani 1 thanks to its lightweight, synthetic mesh underlays. Extra padding around the tongues and ankle collars completes the ultra-comfortable ride.
Ohtani has achieved an almost supernatural status in the sports world, and his first signature sneaker is guaranteed to make footwear history. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their most important footwear news from the MLB and beyond.
Further Reading: ShoheI Ohtani debuts New Balance Ohtani 1 with 455-foot home run.