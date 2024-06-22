Shohei Ohtani Debuts New Balance Ohtani 1 in Dodgers Game
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Friday night's matchup against their "crosstown" rival, the Los Angeles Angels. However, that did not dampen Shohei Ohtani's first rematch against his old team.
The Dodgers' designated hitter went 2-2 with two walks and two-run homer that went 455 feet. Even better, Ohtani used the opportunity to debut his first signature cleat - the New Balance Ohtani 1.
Earlier this week, New Balance officially unveiled the "Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection." The collection includes apparel and performance items, including Ohtani's highly anticipated signature baseball cleats.
Ohtani was instrumental in the design of the New Balance Ohtani 1. The performance model was designed to sit closer to the ground for the two-way star.
Comfort and durability are provided through the integration of FuelCell foam with a raised triangle pattern along the toe box reminiscent of the ceilings in some NPB ballparks in Japan.
A premium PU upper adds superior durability for consistency throughout the long season without compromising flex. The Ohtani 1 launches in two classic colors, white with gold and black with gold, and will be available in metal cleat and turf styles.
The Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection expresses his dominant dual talents at the plate and on the mound, featuring on-field performance styles, off-field sports style essentials, and his first signature cleat, with an official launch date of July 15.
Shopper can expect additional on-field performance drops for the collection later this year in the winter. In the meantime, mark your calendars for this highly-anticipated drop.
