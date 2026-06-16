Skechers Announces Signature Shoe for OG Anunoby

What a week it has been for OG Anunoby. He became the first Skechers athlete to play in the NBA Finals and helped the New York Knicks win their first championship in 53 years. Now, Skechers plans to launch a signature sneaker line for Anunoby.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, gave a glowing statement about Anunoby and also confirmed that a signature shoe is in the design process. "It's too early to share specific details, but we do have a signature shoe in the works," said Greenberg. "Anyone, anywhere who wants to play like OG knows they need Comfort that Performs."

Anunoby's Signature Shoe Details

The Skechers SKX Nexus "NYC Blue" colorway. | Skechers

Currently, there are no images, pricing, or tech specs. A launch date is still several months away from being announced. However, Anunoby's signature logo has already been spotted on his player-exclusive shoes. Typically, the development process of a signature shoe takes more than a year. Still, Skechers has proven nimble when putting new products on the hardwood.

Throughout the NBA playoffs, Anunoby wore the SKX Nexus "Euro" PE, which sparked a social media exchange and led to the gifting of a signed pair to Knicks fan and Skechers ambassador Martha Stewart.

Anunoby's Skechers Sneakers

Martha Stewart's autographed Skechers shoes. | @marthastewart48

Anunoby paid tribute to the hard-working ethos of New Yorkers with the SKX Reign "Foreman" PE before a game. In Game 4, Anunoby hit the game-winning bucket in the SKX Nexus "NYC Blue" PE in bold blue and orange, an homage to his team's monumental playoff run.

Since reentering the performance basketball market in October 2023, Skechers has quickly signed a mix of established stars and rising talent in the NBA and WNBA. In July 2025, Anunoby became yet another talented player to sign a sneaker deal with Skechers.

Anunoby's Statement

The Skechers SKX Nexus "Foreman" colorway. | Skechers

"Skechers has been an exceptional partner on this journey," said Anunoby in a press release. "I feel like I'm part of the family after only a year together. They truly put care into building footwear that meets my needs."

Anunoby continued, "They know I often switch things up mid-game, so having a consistent flow of options helps keep me comfortable and confident on the court. Most meaningful was the 'NYC Blue' PE I wore during Game 4 that was a nod to the City, my team, and most importantly, the best fans anyone could ask for."

Knicks fans will celebrate their championship all summer long, and next season, they can begin looking forward to more information about Anunoby's first signature sneaker. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.