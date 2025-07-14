Snoop Dogg Features in Kit Release That Banters Wrexham
Swansea City enlisted the help of Snoop Dogg to one-up newly promoted Welsh rivals Wrexham, with the iconic American rapper featuring in the Swans’ kit release for the 2025–26 season.
The Hollywood-owned Wrexham will be competing alongside Swansea in the Championship next season after they secured automatic promotion from League One. The two teams are set for their first head-to-head meetings since 2003 next term, and they’ve already set the stage for those tussles with a bit of celebrity-laden social media ’banter’.
Last week, Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds posted a picture on Instagram modeling Wrexham’s new home strip for their first campaign in the second tier since 1981–82. A canine companion was alongside, and Reynolds finished his caption with: "Dog not included."
In response, Swansea somehow got the Snoop Dogg involved in their new home kit release. Their X post, which includes a picture of the 53-year-old in Swansea’s slick white attire, starts with: "Dogg included."
The Swans, who spent seven years in the Premier League between 2011 and 2018, then labelled themselves the "Pride of Wales" in another direct shot at Wrexham.
Anyone who may have thought A.I. was at play with the Snoop picture were supplied further evidence for the legitimacy of the surprise collaboration. The rapper also features in a brief promotional video during which he says: "Coming to a hood near you."
Some have thus speculated whether Snoop, a huge football fan, could join the array of high-profile American celebrities to invest in the British game. Reynolds and Rob McElhenney paved the way at Wrexham, enjoying remarkable success, while former NFL superstars Tom Brady and J.J. Watt have stakes in Birmingham City and Burnley, respectively.
The rapper has previously been linked to investing in Scottish giants Celtic, and his recent work with Swansea points towards potential future involvement. The Swans’ American owners, led by Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, are keen to broaden the club’s appeal worldwide, and superstar midfielder Luka Modrić joined the club as an investor and co-owner back in April.
Could Snoop be next through the door?