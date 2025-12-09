LaMelo Ball's PUMA Shoes Get a "Metallic" Makeover

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's signature PUMA basketball shoes are always some of the most popular sneakers for young NBA fans. The PUMA MB.05 has continued that trend with a handful of exciting drops.

With Ball's fifth signature sneaker, PUMA has embraced his rockstar persona. Besides the highly popular "Rick and Morty" collaboration, each style has followed the same theme. So far, the shoes have dropped in "World Tour," "Voltage," and "Crowd Surf" colorways.

Just in time for the holidays, the PUMA MB.05 is hitting shelves in the "Metallic" colorway. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about the hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The PUMA MB.05 "Metallic" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 "Metallic" colorway will be released on Friday, December 12, 2025. The shoes will be released for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, at the PUMA NYC flagship store, and online and in-store at Foot Locker.

The silhouette features a Vibrant Silver with alternating hits of Yellow Alert and Glowing Red on each shoe. This drop brings bold energy to the court, just like Ball.

With an allover chrome finish, iridescent details, and Melo’s signature touches throughout, this colorway is made for the ones who embrace their 1 of 1 energy – loud, proud, and unapologetically themselves.

Tech Specs

The PUMA MB.05 "Metallic" colorway. | PUMA

Tech specs for the PUMA MB.05 include the PUMA's patented NITROFOAM cushioning. The advanced nitrogen-injected foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.

Meanwhile, the engineered mesh upper serves as the perfect canvas for Ball to tell his story. Lastly, the revamped outsole remains true to Ball's aggressive play style and unparalleled personality.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA

LaMelo Ball fans with the PUMA MB.05. | PUMA

During his rookie NBA season, Ball signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with PUMA worth up to $100 million, which began in 2020. Since then, Ball has lived up to the hype and proven capable of marketing basketball shoes to the youngest generation of fans.

In addition to his signature basketball shoe line, Ball and PUMA have collaborated on multiple apparel and lifestyle sneaker collections.

