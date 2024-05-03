Sportiqe Opens Boutique Inside NBA Store in New York City
The entire basketball world and sportswear industry are in playoff mode, and the NBA Store on 5th Avenue is opening a special boutique inside the store in partnership with one of its brand partners, Sportiqe (the store is operated by Lids).
With the excitement of the NBA Playoffs underway, Sportiqe has announced the launch of a dedicated boutique in the heart of New York City - its most significant retail presence to date - located inside NBA Store New York on Fifth Avenue, the league's flagship store operated by Lids.
During last night's NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, they hosted a private launch event and playoff celebration. Today, the boutique opens to the public on Friday, May 3.
The boutique, which can be found on the 2nd floor, represents a pivotal moment for Sportiqe's journey as a brand and amplifies its commitment to delivering elevated NBA apparel to a global audience. As part of its mission to weave comfort and style into the fabric of the NBA fan experience, the 500 sq. ft.
Sportiqe will also offer gear emblazoned with NEW YORK CITY alongside NBA and WNBA logos, for locals and tourists alike to showcase their love of the city, and the game. The Sportiqe boutique is poised to become an iconic shopping destination for basketball fans worldwide.
Sportiqe branded shop promises to deliver an exclusive selection of designs - from innovative takes on classic hoodies and tees, to a curated range of limited-edition apparel drops. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your apparel and sneaker news throughout the NBA Playoffs and the entire sports calendar.
