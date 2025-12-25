Steph Curry Wore 3 Different Shoes on Christmas Day

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks in a highly anticipated NBA on Christmas Day matchup. All eyes were on the feet of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

In November, Curry and Under Armour abruptly split after a successful 12-year partnership. Curry immediately became a sneaker free agent and began wearing various shoes to honor basketball legends, while flirting with potential sponsors.

Reebok Question Mid

Curry arrived at Chase Center wearing Allen Iverson's retro Reebok sneakers in a player-exclusive colorway designed for Kobe Bryant. The Reebok Question Mid "Yellow Toe" made its debut over 20 years ago during Bryant's legendary sneaker free agency season. It was eventually released in December 2020.

Nike Hyperdunk 2010

Stephen Curry warms up in his original Hyperdunk 2010 Christmas PE — featuring his first Nike “SC30” PE logo on the tongue.



📷: @SooWavy11 / https://t.co/elVzIF8xAb pic.twitter.com/xB9GT5Ii3l — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 25, 2025

During warmups, Curry wore his original Hyperdunk 2010 Christmas player-exclusive colorway. The red and green silhouette features his first Nike "SC30" logo on the tongue.

Of course, Curry began his NBA career with Nike. After his rookie sneaker deal expired, Nike executive Nico Harrison received blame for a failed pitch meeting. But more importantly, Under Armour offered more money and a signature sneaker line, which sealed the deal in 2013.

ANTA KT 11

SPLASH: Steph Curry salutes his Splash Brother Klay Thompson by lacing up the ANTA KT 11 “Christmas” for the game 💙💛 @StephenCurry30 @KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/KxKAhfI9rF — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 25, 2025

When it came time for tip-off, Curry paid tribute to his friend and former teammate, Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson. Curry wore the ANTA KT 11 "Christmas" colorway. Thompson has the longest-running ANTA signature sneaker among NBA players.

Curry's Free Agency

15 years later 🥲 pic.twitter.com/LtRPhRSPun — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 25, 2025

Reebok, Nike, ANTA, and every other major sportswear brand will continue to compete for Curry over the next year. He is a sneaker free agent and could sign with a new company at any time. However, the four-time NBA Champion knows his worth in the footwear market and will command a massive deal from whoever he signs with next.

Curry's 13th and final signature sneaker with Under Armour launches in February 2026, but fans shouldn't expect him to put any effort into marketing the shoe.

NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on throughout this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

