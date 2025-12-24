Jordan Brand Unveils Luka Doncic's 5th Signature Shoe

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, and Luka Doncic will use the nationally televised game to debut his fifth signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand.

After teasing the upcoming announcement yesterday on Instagram with the short film, "Bad Luka, Nice Shoes," Jordan Brand and Doncic officially unveiled the shoes this morning.

Release Information

Luka Doncic debuts the Jordan Luka 5. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Luka 5 officially launches for $135 in adult sizes at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 8, at Jordan.com and select retail locations.

Doncic's fifth signature sneaker debuts in a lineup of bold colorways, beginning with Venom, featuring illusion green with hits of black.

Last season, Doncic debuted his fourth signature sneaker against the Dallas Mavericks in a must-see regular-season matchup. Jordan Brand proceeded to roll out several colorways inspired by Doncic's roots and hobbies.

Luka Doncic and the Jordan Luka 5. | Jordan Brand

Tech Specs

Luka Doncic unveils the Jordan Luka 5 "Venom" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Built for hoopers with a shifty style of play, the Luka 5 is engineered to help athletes change pace and direction at a moment's notice while maintaining a strong connection to the court and a secure, contained feel.

The new silhouette evolves Doncic's signature line by combining hallmark court feel and maneuverability with new performance innovations, including a full-length Zoom Strobel for added propulsion and a new ISOband that delivers enhanced control.

"Working with Jordan Brand on the Luka 5 was about making something that fits my game and keeps evolving with me," says Doncic. "The full-length Zoom Strobel and ISOband give me that extra pop and control so I can attack from any spot on the floor. Every time I lace them up, I know I'm ready to go."

Campaign Information

The Jordan Luka 5 "Venom" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Throughout this season, fans will hear directly from Doncic on the Luka 5. Jumpman is leaning into his true personality — a menace on the court, and charming off it.

Since the Trial of Luka Doncic, the NBA All-Star has been reflecting. It's time to make amends. Doncic's writing apology letters. A lot of letters. And he will send them to everyone he's wronged — along with a very nice pair of Jordan Luka 5s.

Jordan Brand and Doncic will debut the Luka 5 with a bold new short titled "Bad Luka, Nice Shoes," spreading some holiday cheer while celebrating Doncic's unmistakable game. The film features his frenemies, including Adrian "Woj" Wojnarowski and Boban Marjanović.

The "Bad Luka, Nice Shoes" anthem brings this mindset to life, celebrating Luka's unapologetic confidence and reminding the world: Luka is a bad, bad man — but his shoes are nice.

