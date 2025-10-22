Steph Curry and De'Aaron Fox Get New Shoes for NBA Season Opener
The 2025-26 NBA regular season tipped off last night, and it should come as no surprise that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry looked great. Just as Curry won on the basketball court, he continues to win in the footwear industry.
Just in time for the start of the new season, Curry Brand has announced two new releases from its basketball performance shoe lineup: The Series 7 'Iron Sharpens Iron' ($160) and the Fox 2 'Gamer' ($120) colorways, which officially drop this Friday, October 24.
Both shoes will be available on UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses, and through select retailers. Best of all, UA Rewards members will have access starting today online.
Curry Series 7 'Iron Sharpens Iron'
Curry started the new year not in his upcoming 13th signature sneaker, but in the brand's new "basketball super shoe." The Curry Series 7 'Iron Sharpens Iron' colorway is a nod to a recurring theme Curry's line.
The 'Iron Sharpens Iron' style was the launch colorway of both the Curry 2 and Curry 10. It is a favorite color story of Curry's, paying tribute to the teammates and rivals who have made him better throughout his career and embodying the grit and resilience essential to sharpening one's game.
The Curry Series is engineered with a supercritical foam midsole and high-abrasion UA Flow outsole. It delivers elite cushioning, grip, and durability all in just 10.7 ounces. The model is lightweight yet durable.
It also delivers on design, featuring a gray mesh upper with metallic eyestay overlays, accented by black and yellow details on the tongue, laces, and underlays. Lastly, a bold yellow and red outsole and shimmery orange-yellow midfoot shank evoke the colors of flames, as iron is forged in fire.
Curry Fox 2 'Gamer'
The San Antonio Spurs tip off their season tonight against the Dallas Mavericks, and fans can expect to see De'Aaron Fox in his second signature basketball shoe: the Curry Fox 2 'Gamer' colorway.
Fox's love of competition extends beyond the hardwood. Inspired by his passion for video games, the 'Gamer' colorway is an all-black sneaker with a flash of color across the midsole to emulate the glow of a controller's buttons and the LED lights essential to any gamer's setup.
Being a true gamer requires focus, quick thinking, and dedication, just like Fox's game on the court. The Curry Fox 2 is designed with an internal Charged Cushioning system and a new high-abrasion UA Flow outsole. This colorway translates quick thinking into explosive movement on the hardwood.
