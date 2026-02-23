Steph Curry Narrows Sneaker Free Agency Down to 3 Brands

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has not played a game since late January due to a knee injury. However, all eyes remain on Curry as he continues to navigate the most riveting sneaker free agency since Kobe Bryant's 2002-03 NBA season.

Curry and Under Armour abruptly split in November 2025. Since then, Curry has worn a wide range of sneakers from almost every brand to pay homage to basketball history. However, new reporting indicates that Curry has narrowed his list down to three possible sneaker brands.

ANTA Makes the Cut

BREAKING: Steph Curry has narrowed his sneaker free agency to three brands — and ANTA is one of them, sources tell Sole Retriever. ✍️✍️ pic.twitter.com/t44BxJtEWv — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 22, 2026

According to Drew London of Sole Retriever, Curry has narrowed his list to three potential partners, and ANTA is one of them. The reporting did not name the other two brands, but this is one of the most significant developments in the Curry sweepstakes.

Last week, we conducted an exclusive interview with Curry, where he discussed the footwear industry, sneaker culture, and how closely he follows online discourse among sneakerheads.

ANTA's Recruiting Process

Stephen Curry spotted in an ANTA SV Eclosion Type 2 with his logo on the heel 👀



📸: (IG) allinliveee pic.twitter.com/g4H3BjbpkQ — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 22, 2026

In November, Curry sent a message to every sportswear brand on the planet. "Everybody should be on alert. I'm calling everybody. Trying to get some good product," said the sneaker free agent.

Every company has made a push, but perhaps none moreso than ANTA. The Chinese brand has delivered plenty of kicks to Curry, even designing a player-exclusive colorway of the ANTA Enclosion Type 2 with his Curry Brand logo on the heel.

Why ANTA Makes Sense

Stephen Curry was spotted wearing the ANTA Sneakerverse SV Eclosion Type 2 with the Curry Brand logo on the heel 👀🤔✍️



Could @StephenCurry30 be signing with ANTA? pic.twitter.com/kOI19O3XMp — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) February 22, 2026

While many fans would love to see Curry return to Nike or enter a new partnership with adidas, ANTA makes the most sense financially. The sportswear giant currently has a market cap of $30 billion. For context, there are 2,500 Foot Locker stores worldwide and 12,000 ANTA stores in Asia.

Curry already has a massive fanbase in Asia, but partnering with ANTA could elevate his influence in the market to unprecedented heights. Not to mention, ANTA can afford Curry. The brand just signed Curry's former teammate, Klay Thompson, to a lifetime sneaker deal earlier this month.

Kyrie Irving Factor

Also, we cannot forget the biggest piece of the puzzle - Kyrie Irving. The Dallas Mavericks point guard signed a five-year sneaker contract with ANTA in July 2023. The contract also made Irving the ANTA Basketball's Chief Creative Officer (CCO). The partnership has been wildly successful for both parties.

Curry's sneaker saga is far from over, and fans can expect more exciting developments in the coming months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.