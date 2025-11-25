Steph Curry on Sneaker Free Agency: "Everybody Should Be On Alert"

Stephen Curry has more sneaker headlines over the past two weeks than he usually enjoys in a year. Since the unexpected split between Under Armour and Curry, the four-time NBA champion has embraced sneaker free agency.

Curry has worn various sneakers to pay homage to NBA legends while signaling his free agency to potential suitors. Last night was the latest example during the Golden State Warriors' 134-117 win over the Utah Jazz.

Retro Air Jordan Sneakers

Steph Curry pays homage to MJ ahead of tonight's game vs the Jazz 🐐



“Last Shot” 14s and “Flu Game” 12s — two shoes tied to iconic Michael Jordan moments against Utah pic.twitter.com/AhtcnJOWPb — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) November 25, 2025

Curry trolled Jazz fans by arriving at the Delta Center wearing the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" colorway - the shoes famously worn by Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls' Game 5 victory in the 1997 NBA Finals.

Then, during warm-ups, Curry switched to the Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot" colorway, which Jordan wore during Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Both were classic sneakers with lore built on the broken hearts in Salt Lake City.

Nike Sabrina 3

Steph Curry is playing tonight’s game in Sabrina Ionescu’s signature shoe, the Nike Sabrina 3 🗽 @sabrina_i20 @StephenCurry30



AND she’s in the building to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/iPAQzPWnyp — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) November 25, 2025

However, when it was time for tip-off, Curry put away the retro sneakers in favor of modern performance basketball shoes. For the first time in over 12 years, Curry wore Nike during an NBA game. More specifically, the Nike Sabrina 3 "Deep" colorway.

Curry chose those basketball shoes in honor of New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who was in attendance for Curry's 29-point performance. Reporters have asked Curry about his footwear choices over the past two weeks, but he finally opened up with a bold declaration during his post-game press conference.

"Everybody Should Be On Alert"

“I brought out the (Jordan) Flu Games and the Final Shots and then played in the Sabrina 3s. Everybody should be on alert. I’m calling everybody. Trying to get some good product.”



Steph Curry on his ‘intentional’ sneaker selection 👀 pic.twitter.com/NqxelISd4n — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 25, 2025

"It's kind of cool, understanding the history of the game and the theme from certain teams we're playing. I brought out the Flu Games and the Final Shots and then played in the Sabrina 3s," explained Curry.

He continued, "Everybody should be on alert. I'm calling everybody. Trying to get some good product. But it's just fun to honor certain players from the game and current athletes who are doing great things and just having fun with it."

Consider the entire footwear industry on alert. Curry is the biggest sneaker free agent since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. During the 2002-03 NBA season, Bryant wore hundreds of different sneakers between his breakup with adidas and eventual partnership with Nike.

This story is far from over. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

