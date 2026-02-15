Adidas Designs Shoes for Steph Curry at NBA All-Star Weekend

On Friday, Under Armour launched Stephen Curry's 13th and final signature basketball shoe. The Curry 13 comes after the two parties' abrupt split in November 2025. It is safe to assume Curry will not help promote the newly released sneaker.

Curry is unable to play in tonight's NBA All-Star Game due to a knee injury. However, he still participated in Media Day on Saturday and used the opportunity to make a footwear statement.

Curry debuted the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Gold Medal" colorway. While the silhouette is remarkably similar to the same gold pair worn by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, it does feature some defining details.

Stephen Curry is wearing a “Gold Medal” AE 1 Low PE today during All-Star Weekend — celebrating his time with Ant Edwards at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/3h8dsphAVv — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 14, 2026

Curry's "Gold Medal" colorway features his initials and jersey number from the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France. Curry and Edwards were teammates for Team USA and have remained friends after the gold medal run. Edwards has spoken before on the significance of seeing Curry wear his shoes.

It appears adidas is meeting the moment of potentially landing the biggest sneaker free agent in sports. The brand got Curry to debut the upcoming adidas Crazy Energy+ last month, and now has designed a player-exclusive colorway for the four-time NBA champion.

There is no denying that adidas is a top contender to sign Curry to his next sneaker deal. Meanwhile, Curry has maintained that he is not sending messages with his footwear selections. Instead, he is using his shoes to celebrate players, teams, and cities.

Anthony Edwards on Stephen Curry wearing his adidas signature sneakers:



“That’s one of the best feelings in the world. The greatest point guard and he come AE’s on them folk. He came trim.” https://t.co/MhA56XZOQb pic.twitter.com/EYRpbnSfYa — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 14, 2026

The brand has stopped releasing new colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 and has moved on to the second installment of Edwards' signature sneaker line. Fans can still find the older model in select retailers, or shop Edwards' newest kicks at adidas.com.

Edwards signed a long-term contract extension with adidas in July 2024. It would be fascinating to see the iconic brand land Curry as well, pairing him up with his old Olympic teammate.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is still far from over, and fans can expect more exciting sneaker storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

