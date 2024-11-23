Steph Curry Returns to Space with 'Shooting Star' Sneaker Pack
When it comes to shooting, Stephen Curry is a one-of-one and in a class of his own. Showing no signs of slowing down, Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to an 12-3 record. So far this season, Curry is averaging 22.7 points per game on 48.9% shooting from the field, and 45% from the three.
It’s almost like he’s the “shooting star” in the NBA. Continuing the theme of exploring the galaxy, the Curry Brand has released the Curry 12 and Curry 6 FloTro ‘Shooting Star.’
The Curry 12 ‘Shooting Star’ retails for $140 and the Curry 6 FloTro ‘Shooting Star’ goes for $130. Online shoppers can find both sneakers at UA.com and other select retailers.
Released on Friday, November 22, the “Shooting Star” is representative of Curry’s other-worldly shooting ability, which is a rare phenomenon. Just like shooting a star can be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, Curry’s exploits make him one of the most iconic athletes ever.
The bold silhouette comes in a white/black colorway with a die-cut, open-cell foam sock liner that offers premium step-in comfort. Fashioned with lateral TPU sidewall, the marbled black and gray pattern emulates the texture of a meteor, which creates a shooting star in space.
The multi-segment forefoot plate gives ballers a top-tier feel and support, and the midfoot shank provides added stability. Also, the dual-density UA Flow cushioning is for premium comfort and is super light and bouncy. As always, the UA Flow outsole gives ballers the ability to stop/start at maximum speed.
The Curry 6 FloTro ‘Shooting Star’ silhouette picks up the galaxy theme with a two-tone black and gray upper along with black laces. The black and white pattern on the heel represents the trail of debris that a shooting star behind, and the white FloTro outsole gives ballers the precise ability to cut and move, just like “Chef Curry.”
Lastly, the mesh upper with TPU film proves sustained support, stability and durability. The super plush collar and the pen cell foam sock liner makes the shoe comfortable to wear on any surface.
