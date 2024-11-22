The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" Returns Saturday
It is easy for the average consumer to become overwhelmed by the never-ending stream of sneaker releases. However, not all shoes are made equal. Some kicks demand the undivided attention of fans everywhere.
The Air Jordan 3 Retro "Black Cement" is making its long-awaited return this weekend. The iconic black and grey colorway of Michael Jordan's third signature sneaker holds a special place in footwear history. It is not hyperbolic to say this model could be the greatest of all time (GOAT).
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything shoppers must know about one of the most highly anticipated sneaker releases of 2024.
Release Information
The Air Jordan 3 Retro "Black Cement" will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 23. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers in full-family sizing on the Nike SNKRS app and website. Additionally, shoppers can find the kicks online and in stores at Foot Locker, Champ's Sports, and other retailers.
The retro basketball shoes carry a hefty retail price of $220 in adult sizes, $150 in big kids' sizes, $90 in little kids' sizes, and $75 in toddler sizes.
Shoppers can expect these sneakers to sell out quickly in stores and online. For those who miss out, they can search for the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" on trusted resale websites like StockX, GOAT, eBay, and KICKS CREW.
Sneaker Details
The "Black Cement" colorway sports a quality Black leather upper contrasted by a luxurious elephant print texture around the heels and toe guard. Fan favorite details like the white "Nike Air" logos appear on the heels, and the Fire Red Jumpman logo pops off the Cement Grey tongues.
True to the original design of Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 3 brings back the comfy collar for a soft feel around the ankle. The flexible foam midsole gives adequate support. Meanwhile, the Air-Sole units in the heel and forefoot provide lightweight cushioning.
Lastly, the solid rubber outsole still contains what many consider the greatest traction pattern of all time. While these shoes are no longer suitable for performance, they contain important baskeball DNA and heritage in the design.
History
The "Black Cement" was one of four original colorways of the Air Jordan 3, originally dropping in February 1988. Just a few days later, Jordan wore the sneakers when he won his first NBA All-Star Game MVP.
This will be the sixth time the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" has enjoyed a retro release. Unfortunately for fans of the classics, the reviews of this iteration of the model have been mixed.
The 2024 release features the beloved "Nike Air" branding on the heel instead of the Jumpman logo (like the 2008 and 2011 versions). However, the tumbled leather on this year's version is smoother and less textured.
Also, the elephant print is much lighter compared to the last release in 2018. None of the design elements are dealbreakers for most sneakerheads, but it is something shoppers should know before they spend a lot of money on these old-school hoop shoes.
Basketball players and fans can stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.