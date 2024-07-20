The 10 Best Back-to-School Shoes of 2024
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
As the son of two public school teachers, back-to-school commercials always have a Pavlovian effect on me. No matter how much time passes, the marketing blitz for the new school year always evokes a visceral reaction from me.
However, it's not always negative. Perhaps due to rose-colored glasses or the harsh reality of modern adulthood, I look back fondly on the first day of school. Especially getting the opportunity to lace up a fresh pair of kicks.
So, as my service to the next generation, I have ranked the top ten back-to-school shoes of 2024. Good luck and Godspeed in the new school year, kids.
1. Nike Book 1
Shoe: The Nike Book 1.
Why We Love It: Devin Booker's first signature basketball sneaker may not pop on the court, but it's perfect for the classroom. Its blend of low-key colorways and quality performance technology creates the perfect balance for a new school shoe.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose between multiple colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $140 in adult sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.
2. Nike Ja 1
Shoe: The Nike Ja 1.
Why We Love It: Ja Morant was Nike's first Gen-Z athlete with a signature sneaker. It should come as no surprise that the younger generation loves his shoes. It's fresh, lightweight, and comfortable. Perfect for lighting up the scoreboard (or the overhead projector).
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike Ja 1 in full-family sizing at Nike and Foot Locker.
3. Nike Dunk Low
Shoe: The Nike Dunk Low.
Why We Love It: This old-school hoop shoe has transcended the sport to become a cultural phenomenon. The Nike Dunk Low is the perfect lifestyle sneaker thanks to its quality materials and timeless design.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike Dunk Low in full-family sizing at Nike and Foot Locker.
4. Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Shoe: The Nike Zoom Vomero 5.
Why We Love It: The sneaker industry is partying like its Y2K. Techy mesh running shoes from yesteryear are back in trend. Thanks to its comfort and design, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is perfect for any situation in school.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 in full-family sizing at Nike and Foot Locker.
5. Air Jordan 1
Shoe: The Air Jordan 1 Low.
Why We Love It: Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker might have been his best. Even better, fans can choose from low, mid, and high-top styles to meet their fashion needs this school year.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find several styles of the Air Jordan 1 in full-family sizing at Nike and Foot Locker.
6. adidas Ultraboost
Shoe: The adidas Ultraboost 1.0.
Why We Love It: Adidas broke the mold (literally) when they created Ultraboost technology. It's been more than a decade, and nothing can stack up against the comfort and appeal of the adidas Ultraboost 1.0.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several styles of the adidas Ultraboost at Foot Locker.
7. New Balance 530
Shoe: The New Balance 530.
Why We Love It: Dad shoes are cool (thank goodness), and that means New Balance is back on top. This model captures the Y2K aesthetic while remaining affordable for most families.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the New Balance 530 in full-family sizing at Foot Locker.
8. New Balance 9060
Shoe: The New Balance 9060.
Why We Love It: New Balance incorporated the best elements of the Y2K era with its own rich history to create the 9060. Stylish, functional, and perfect to get off on the right foot this school year.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the New Balance 9060 in full-family sizing at Foot Locker.
9. On Cloudmonster
Shoe: The On Cloudmonster.
Why We Love It: On has created a monster with its ultra-comfortable sneaker empire. The On Cloudmonster might be the best option when it comes to comfort, affordability, and design.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the On Cloudmonster in full-family sizing at Foot Locker.
10. UA Apparition
Shoe: Under Armour Apparation.
Why We Love It: Originally launched in 2009, the UA Apparation was one of Under Armour's first sneakers. These throwbacks feature a breathable upper and responsive UA HOVR cushioning setup.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the UA Apparition in full-family sizing at Foot Locker.