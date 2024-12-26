The Beam: De'Aaron Fox's New Shoes Celebrate Sacramento
The first signature shoe for Sacramento Kings guard and Curry Brand athlete De'Aaron Fox, the Fox 1, has taken the basketball world by storm.
In addition to sporting a fresh design, Fox puts together highlight reels in the shoes on a nightly basis. The model is designed to match Fox's lightning-fast speed, maximize his performance on the court and showcase the best of his personality.
Having spent his entire NBA career in Sacramento, it was only right that Fox and Curry Brand create a shoe to pay tribute to Sactown and their loyal fans.
'The Beam' colorway is cleverly named for the Kings' now famous rallying cry and tradition of lighting the beam after a victory. It prominently features the Kings' primary color of purple, using two different shades on various features of the shoe.
The "foxtail" strap and accent paneling, which creates zig-zag patterns around the shoe, are light purple, while the primary upper mesh, midsole, and heel support are royal purple, closer to the Kings' signature shade.
Meanwhile, the Neon green features on the sneaker complete this Sactown-inspired colorful theme, with neon green representing the bright light that comes from the beam after a win.
The sneaker sports neon green fur at the top of the tongue, the perfect backdrop for a purple DFox logo, and a neon green Flow outsole to give players that best-in-class traction and grip.
Curry Brand will officially release the Fox 1 ($120) in the 'The Beam' colorway tomorrow, December 27. Fans of Fox and the Kings can find the shoes on UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses, and through DICK'S Sporting Goods.
Even better, UA Rewards Members have early access to 'The Beam' colorway as well as other upcoming Curry Brand releases. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the NBA and beyond.