The 2024 Nike Christmas Basketball Shoe Collection is Here
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
In just a few short hours, sports fans will be inundated with viewing options. For most of our readers, Christmas Day is all about the NBA's five games and players lacing up new sneakers.
While fans can expect to see players debut new colorways and models today, Nike has already blocked off the calendar for tomorrow. The 2024 Nike Basketball Christmas colorways drop today and tomorrow on the brand's website and at select retailers.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what athletes and fans must know about the holiday-inspired sneakers.
Nike LeBron 22 "Limelight"
Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in the "Limelight" colorway.
Shopping Information: The Nike LeBron 22 "Limelight" colorway drops at
Nike KD17 "Christmas"
Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Shoe: The Nike KD17 "Christmas" colorway.
Shopping Information: The NikeKD17 "Christmas" colorway drops on December 26 for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.
Nike Ja 2 "Tree Top"
Player: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.
Shoe: The Nike Ja 2 in the "Tree Top" colorway.
Shopping Information: The Nike Ja 2 "Tree Top" is out now in limited quantities for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas"
Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Shoe: The Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas" colorway.
Shopping Information: The Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas" colorway drops on December 26 for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.