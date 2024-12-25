Kicks

The 2024 Nike Christmas Basketball Shoe Collection is Here

Nike is dropping Christmas colorways of its signature sneakers on December 25-26, 2024.

Pat Benson

LeBron James' signature sneakers are among the Nike models dropping in Christmas colorways.
LeBron James' signature sneakers are among the Nike models dropping in Christmas colorways. / Nike
In just a few short hours, sports fans will be inundated with viewing options. For most of our readers, Christmas Day is all about the NBA's five games and players lacing up new sneakers.

While fans can expect to see players debut new colorways and models today, Nike has already blocked off the calendar for tomorrow. The 2024 Nike Basketball Christmas colorways drop today and tomorrow on the brand's website and at select retailers.

Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what athletes and fans must know about the holiday-inspired sneakers.

Nike LeBron 22 "Limelight"

LeBron James' red and green Nike sneakers.
The Nike LeBron 22 "Limelight" colorway. / Nike

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in the "Limelight" colorway.

Shopping Information: The Nike LeBron 22 "Limelight" colorway drops at

Nike KD17 "Christmas"

Kevin Durant's blue and white Nike sneakers.
The Nike KD17 "Christmas" colorway. / Nike

Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Shoe: The Nike KD17 "Christmas" colorway.

Shopping Information: The NikeKD17 "Christmas" colorway drops on December 26 for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website and select retailers.

Nike Ja 2 "Tree Top"

Ja Morant's green and gold Nike sneakers.
The Nike Ja 2 in the "Tree Top" colorway. / Nike

Player: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

Shoe: The Nike Ja 2 in the "Tree Top" colorway.

Shopping Information: The Nike Ja 2 "Tree Top" is out now in limited quantities for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.

Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas"

Giannis Antetokounmpo's black and blue Nike sneakers.
The Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas" colorway. / Nike

Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Shoe: The Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas" colorway.

Shopping Information: The Nike Giannis Freak 6 "Christmas" colorway drops on December 26 for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.

Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

Published
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

