The Brooks Ghost Max 2 Offers Unbeatable Cushion for Runners
Long-distance runners of every skill level have a new favorite shoe brand - Brooks Running. The athlete-approved running shoes are beloved for their durability and unbeatable comfort (not to mention the affordace pricing).
On August 1, Brooks released the newest version of its award-winning Ghost Max model - the Ghost Max 2. The performance model dropped in men's and women's sizing with seven colorways to choose from.
Online shoppers can purchase the Brooks Ghost Max 2 for $150 in men's and women's sizes on the Brooks Running website. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly-anticipated running shoes.
Launching on Thursday, August 1, the Brooks Ghost Max 2 is the second iteration of the beloved cushiony, protective Ghost Max sneaker. The new carbon-neutral shoe features updated Nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 tech for an even more perfectly soft feel.
Described as soft, smooth, and protective, the Brooks Ghost Max 2 delivers maximum comfort for running or walking. The model features a rocker shape that actively helps athletes move from landing to toe-off and a broad base for added stability. Simply put, the Ghost Max 2 is ready to roll.
The broad base offers inherent stability for a secure feel that doesn't interfere with a neutral stride. Heel-strikers have noted a feeling that the shoe's technology is working for them with each stride.
The Brooks Ghost Max 2 is designed for maximum cushioning, stability, and assisted transitions. Athletes looking for more neutral rides can choose from other models on the brand's website.
Brooks Running encourages consumers to test out their products. They promote their Run Happy Promise. Their guarantee stipulates, "We think you’ll love our products because thousands of other runners already do. So take our gear for a 90-day test run. If you don’t love it, return it for free. Really."
It is hard to beat a return policy like that and even more difficult to outperform Brooks Running shoes. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Brooks Running has launched a new collection honoring heroic teachers and coaches.