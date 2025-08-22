On Cloudboom Max: The Ultimate Marathon Shoe for Runners of All Levels
Swiss sportswear brand On has added a new running shoe to their race day footwear family. The Cloudboom Max arrives - alongside the Fall/Winter 2025 Pace collection of bold apparel - just in time for the Fall marathon season to support runners of all levels.
Available now for men and women in three colorways - Lime/Raspberry, Honeydew/Lilac, and White/Black - the Cloudboom Max offers more support and cushioning than elite-focused "super shoes" while maintaining strong energy return, according to On.
The silhouette is designed for runners targeting a 4–4:30 hour marathon finish. The latest Cloudboom iteration combines maximum cushioning, a glass-fiber Speedboard, and a stable, supportive ride to help runners in need of comfort over long distances.
This Speedboard's geometry is engineered to support all types of running styles, and alongside the Helion HF - On's high-energy-return foam - and a cushioned heel, the Cloudboom Max makes landings and push-offs feel more energized and comfortable on the foot.
Additional tech specs include: a 296g weight, 8mm heel-to-toe drop, standard lacing system, and a supportive upper that molds and adjusts to your foot's movements.
Whether running your first marathon or training for an elite competition, the On Cloudboom Max is the ultimate shoe for long-distance runners of all levels.
The Cloudboom Max launch is in conjunction with the new Fall/Winter 2025 Pace collection apparel drop. The collection includes bold, expressive pieces such as tanks, shorts, arm sleeves, and hoodies that combine performance with personality.
The On The Cloudboom Max is available now for $230 in adult sizes on the On website and in the brand's retail stores. While shopping, do not forget to check out the matching Fall/Winter 2025 Pace Collection, which launches on September 4, 2025.
On's newest shoe drop comes on the heels of their recent collaboration with global entertainment icon Zendaya, who revealed the On Cloudzone Moon.
The shoe is her first co-created footwear design with the brand - featuring a breathable mesh upper, a supportive heel, and added forefoot padding to combine standout style with all-day comfort.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
HOKA has collaborated with an experimental fashion brand on a new trail running shoe.
HOKA's new shoe combines luxurious style and extreme technology.
Saucony celebrates Berlin, New York City, and Chicago as part of its Fall Marathons Collection.
The On Cloudsurfer Max reframes running culture.