Brooks Running Shoes Celebrates Heroic Teachers & Coaches
Summer is when memories are made, but school is where the real work gets done for our future. Brooks Running's latest collection celebrates all of the teachers and coaches ahead of the upcoming school year.
Earlier this week, Academy Sports + Outdoors, one of the leading sporting-goods brands in the industry, has announced its latest collaboration with Brooks Running on the latest installment of their Brooks Hero collection. The collaboration with Academy follows the Brooks spring-inspired collection that was released in March.
Designed to recognize the heroic spirit of teachers and coaches, and the positive impact running can have on mental health and wellness, the new Brooks Hero collection features a shoe just for women, the “Ghost 16.”
Updating the technology on the previous incarnation, the shoe is equipped with lightweight cushioning that works with the enhanced upper's secure and comfortable fit to bring some new vibes to one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes. The “Ghost 16” is also the recipient of the 2024 Women's Health Sneaker Award for “Best Cushioned Running Shoe."
The collection also includes the ‘Revel 7’ a unisex shoe for both women and men. Boasting versatility and comfortability, the top of the line shoe was built for running, walking, cross training, and more. Featuring soft, adaptable cushioning, an updated soft fit, and the new, streamlined silhouette can also be worn for casual use.
With the “Ghost 16” retailing at $140.00 and the “Revel 7” priced at $100 in adult sizes. The Brooks Hero collection is exclusively available exclusively at the Academy for a limited time. Be sure to stay tapped into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
