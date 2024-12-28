The Nike Book 1 "Christmas" & "Halloween" Still Available Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Whether you are a fall or winter person, everyone can agree that The Nightmare Before Christmas is a legendary holiday movie. The iconic flick has inspired multiple colorways of the Nike Book 1.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has rocked a few general-release and player-exclusive colorways of his first signature Nike sneaker that pays homage to the film.
While the Nike Book 1 has sold out in most of its general release colorways, the "Halloween" and "Christmas" colorways are still available online in most sizes. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each holiday-themed basketball shoe.
The Nike Book 1 launched in the "Halloween" colorway on October 30, 2024. The shoe is still available in most adult sizes for $140 on the Nike website and Foot Locker.
The "Halloween" colorway sports a black leather upper contrasted by a white Swoosh logo stitched in a style reminiscent of Jack Skellington. Lastly, the midsole and outsole are white, with the orange Nike and Book branding popping off the tongue in orange.
Thanks to its rugged appearance and stylish design, the Nike Book 1 "Halloween" is a perfect sneaker for any occasion during the winter months.
The Nike Book 1 launched in the "Christmas" colorway on December 19, 2024. The shoe is still available in most adult sizes for $140 on the Nike website and at Foot Locker.
The "Christmas" colorway sports a mix of suede and leather on the white upper. Black stitching accents the white Swoosh logos. Lastly, the black and orange Nike and Booker branding provide contrast on the tongues.
Thanks to its durable design and sweet aesthetic, the "Christmas" colorway perfectly complements the "Halloween" colorway for athletes and fans.
