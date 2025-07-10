Suns Extend Devin Booker With Record Annual Salary
In a decade, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has gone from a supporting player on an awful team to a civic institution. Now, he will reportedly be compensated accordingly.
The Suns are signing Booker to a two-year extension worth $145 million, according to a Wednesday evening report from ESPN's Shams Charania that cited Booker's representation. When official, the deal will represent the most lucrative extension in NBA history on the basis of average annual value.
Booker had been due to hit free agency after making $61 million in 2028. Now, he appears set to make an average of $72.5 million per year in the 2029 and 2030 seasons.
The Kentucky product, still just 28, took a modest step back in 2025 after making his fourth All-Star team in 2024. He averaged 25.6 points per game—his lowest scoring clip since 2021—on a team that missed the postseason, although he did set a career high in assists per game with 7.1
Booker made history in February by becoming his team's all-time leading scorer, and plenty more points in a Phoenix uniform seem still to come.