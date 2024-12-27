Kawhi Leonard Teases His Return in New Balance Video
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has not played a game this season. Luckily for NBA fans, Leonard's return to action is imminent, according to a well-produced video he posted on social media.
Leonard teamed up with New Balance on a 64-second video to announce his comeback.
In the video, Leonard drives a convertible while listening to a voicemail left by a contact called "The Game."
The voice on the phone addresses all of Leonard's obligations while expressing a desire for him to return.
Leonard parks the car and walks over to another version of himself who is fishing. Upbeat music plays as the second Leonard turns on the radio, and the announcer says, "We've got exciting news coming out of Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard looks to be returning to the court pretty soon."
The two versions of Leonard have a philosophical conversation that could be about fishing and recovering from an injury.
The second Leonard concludes, "There's been good days, there's been bad days, but I keep coming back. It's the nature of the game."
The Instagram post was shared by Leonard and New Balance Hoops. It was an exciting announcement wrapped in a slick advertisement. Leonard (both versions) rocked his signature sneakers and apparel throughout the video.
Online shoppers can find Leonard's fourth signature sneaker, the KAWHI IV, in multiple colorways with prices ranging from $120-$160 on the New Balance website. Additionally, athletes and fans can find Leonard's "KL2" apparel line, which includes pants, shirts, hoodies, and jackets.
Leonard first signed with New Balance in 2018 for a deal reportedly earns him about $5.5 million per year. That came after he turned down a four-year, $22 million deal from Jordan Brand, according to Yahoo Finance.
Leonard was a splashy signing for New Balance when it re-entered the performance basketball market in 2018. Despite Leonard missing significant time due to injuries, his basketball shoes receive critical acclaim from consumers.
Hopefully, Leonard does to return the game soon and he can maximize what remains of his NBA career. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.