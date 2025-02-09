The Nike Kobe 6 "Sail" hits shelves ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend
The NBA is a star-powered league, and there was no bigger star for two decades than Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend won the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award four times during his historic career.
In 2020, the league renamed the award after Bryant, adding to his impact on the superstar exhibition. Just in time for this year's festivities, Nike is releasing Bryant's most popular sneaker with major twists to celebrate his All-Star status.
For the first time ever, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is dropping in the "Sail" or "All-Star 2.0" colorway. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about the basketball shoes.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Sail" colorway is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13. Online shoppers can buy the All-Star-themed kicks for $190 in adult sizes and $120 in big kid sizes. Unfortunately, the model will not be released in little kid or toddler/pre-school sizes.
Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" online on the Nike website, SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and select retailers. However, like every other sneaker release from Bryant's signature sneaker line, these shoes will be tough for the average consumer to purchase at retail price.
Once the sneakers sell out, many fans will have to pay resale value at resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. The shoes are already available on those platforms for shoppers wanting to skip the lines.
The "Sail" colorway brings a thoughtful twist to an iconic silhouette. It sports a Sail upper, contrasted by black Swooshes and Kobe logos. Additionally, subtle shades of Platinum Violet appear inside the shoe.
Unlike every other version of the Nike Kobe 6, this colorway introduces a bold new starry pattern on the upper, replacing the signature snakeskin texture on the medial sides of the upper. It is a nod to the All-Star game with the starry design and a reference to a mamba shedding its skin.
Other noticeable parts of the bold design include Light Bone tones across the midsole and heel, creating a balanced contrast with the white outsole. The black insole provides a calming effect. Lastly, the legendary "Kobe Code" dots appear on the midsole.
While the design team took daring risks with the colorway, all of the tech specs for the Nike Kobe 6 Protro remain the same. It is still low to the ground, super sleek, and fast. Best of all, Nike made additionally improvements to the already hooper-approved shoe.
Nike updated the performance benefits to include a full-length Cushlon midsole with a large and flexible Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot. Lastly, the outsole traction pattern is more grippy than ever.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro was the first retro series for Kobe's sixth signature sneaker, which he originally debuted on Christmas Day 2010. Since its relaunch in 2020, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is easily the most popular model from Kobe's iconic sneaker line.
The Nike Kobe sneaker line has been on fire throughout 2025, and we are barely two months into the new year. Last month, the brand declared it the "Year of the Mamba" and has previewed several highly-anticipated drops over the coming months.
With the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend tipping off next Friday night, hoops fans can expect more heat from Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.