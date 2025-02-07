The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" Drops This Saturday
Nike has given basketball fans of all ages an excellent history lesson on Kobe Bryant's iconic basketball career and impact on the sneaker industry. The Nike Kobe line is more popular than ever, well after the Los Angeles Lakers legend's career ended.
Since starting the "Protro" (performance + retro), Nike has reissued several retro Kobe sneakers in new and original colorways. That includes the most daring silhouettes, such as the Nike Kobe 9 Elite.
Coming back from an Achilles injury in 2014, Bryant built extra hype for his return and the release of his ninth signature sneaker. Unlike the low-top revolution Bryant ushered in, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite was an extra-high top.
The excitement in 2014 was out of control thanks to Bryant's return from a career-threatening injury and the excellent marketing campaign executed by Nike. Now, it is back in the unforgettable "Masterpiece" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" colorway is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8. There will be no shock-drop, and consumers can count on a reliable release of the shoe.
The highly anticipated hoop shoes have a retail price of $240 in adult sizes and $140 in big kid sizes. Unfortunately, the model will not be released in little kid or todder/pre-school sizes.
Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" online on the Nike website, SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and select retailers.
However, like every other sneaker release from Bryant's signature line, these shoes will be tough for the average consumer to purchase at retail price. Once the sneakers sell out, many fans will have to pay resale value.
Athletes and fans unable to purchase the festive sneakers can visit trusted resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. The shoes are already available on those platforms for shoppers wanting to skip the lines.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro is a testament to Bryant's endless pursuit of perfection. The performance model was originally released in 2014 and has made its return after more than a decade with slightly upgraded technology.
Designed by Eric Avar and Bryant, this classic silhouette gets a modern update with the addition of Nike React in the midsole for greater responsiveness. To mimic the natural movements of the foot, Nike adjusted the traction by adding an exterior grip to help players stop on the hardwood.
The "Masterpiece" colorway lives up to its name by sporting a vibrant multicolor Flyknit upper with black accented by Bright Crimson and Volt.
The Metallic Silver 3M Swoosh logos add a reflective edge, while the quilted black leather tongue with a Volt Mamba logo and Bright Crimson Kobe signature punctuate the top of the shoe.
Of course, the symbolic red stitching on the heels pays homage to Bryant's recovery from an Achilles injury. The Metallic Silver rubber outsole provides the foundation of the flawless hoop shoe.
Although Bryant did not get to wear the Nike Kobe 9 Elite on the court much due to mounting injuries, the shoe remains an important of his legendary sneaker history.
Lakers fans and athletes are guaranteed to stand out in this eye-catching model and beautiful colorway. Best of all, you get to relive the glory days of Bryant's NBA career.
Nike and Vanessa Bryant have done a great job of bringing the Kobe Brand back to the forefront of the sneaker conversation. There is no doubt that 2025 is the Year of the Mamba.
