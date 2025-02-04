First Look: Vanessa Bryant Teases Upcoming Nike Kobe 6 "Lilac"
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It is the Year of the Snake (or Year of the Mamba, according to Nike). That means fans of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant can expect plenty of exciting footwear and apparel drops throughout 2025.
As if there was not already enough hype between the Lunar New Year sneaker pack and this Spring's Mamba Day celebrations, Vanessa Bryant just animated sneakerheads on social media.
Vanessa shared five pictures on her Instagram of the unreleased Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Lilac" colorway. Currently, there is no official release information. Vanessa did not share any story or nickname for the kicks in her Instagram post.
Some media outlets are speculating that this is a player-exclusive colorway (similar to the Nike Kobe 6 'WNBA All-Star' colorway). If so, that would be a disappointment to athletes and fans who already have their hopes up.
No one had never seen the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Lilac" colorway today, but it has already achieved rave reviews from social media users. The "Lilac" colorway sports Lilac and Teal while incorporating several cool elements, such as the gradient and checkerboard designs.
Just like every other installment of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro, these shoes feature a more responsive Zoom Air cushioning system and scaled-down traction for an improved court feel. The silhouette shape is adjusted to provide a lower, sleeker fit.
While fans eagerly await to learn more about the unreleased sneakers, they can choose from a wide range of Kobe apparel and footwear on the Nike website.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro was the first retro series for Kobe's sixth signature sneaker, which he originally debuted on Christmas Day 2010. Since its relaunch in 2020, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is easily the most popular model from Kobe's iconic sneaker line.
In addition to obtaining legendary status on the basketball court, Nike recently redesigned the model for the football field. Over the past several months, we have seen NFL players wear general-release colorways while college programs (the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans) got player-exclusive styles.
Hopefully, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Lilac" colorway will eventually enjoy a general release. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.