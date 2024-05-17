The PUMA Easy Rider Sneaker Takes to the Streets This Spring
The PUMA Easy Rider made a name for itself as a retro running silhouette that truly embodied its classic era of footwear design. Now, the iconic Easy Rider touches down for a new generation of fans this season.
The model is rooted in running, but the OG Easy Rider has undergone an evolution for a more lifestyle-friendly approach. In 2024, the old-school runner is ready to be remixed and reinterpreted by a new class of sneakerheads.
After revolutionizing the jogging craze of the 1970s thanks to its innovative shock-absorbing outsole, the Easy Rider was later adopted by football casuals, becoming a staple of terrace culture.
In this new chapter of the Easy Rider, PUMA has introduced the Easy Rider Vintage in a fresh range of clean colorways designed for every day and everyone. Comprising fine mesh and suede with a contrasting white Formstrip, the tonal color schemes include Archive Green, Royal Blue, and PUMA Red tones.
With this new release, PUMA inaugurates the new Rewrite the Classics series, which is dedicated to celebrating PUMA's classics and bringing them into a new generation. Inspired by the idea of "Forever Never Stays the Same," the series will continue with additional releases of PUMA classics such as the Palermo and Suede XL in the upcoming month.
Shoppers can buy new colorways of the PUMA Easy Rider starting on May 15, 2024, in the US and globally starting June 6, 2024. The classic kicks will be available at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, at the PUMA NYC flagship store, and select PUMA retailers.
