The PUMA MagMax NITRO Takes Cushion to New Heights
On Monday afternoon, PUMA kicked off the week with an exciting announcement. The athlete-approved brand launched the PUMA MagMax NITRO - a new everyday running shoe that takes the term “max cushion” to new heights.
The perfect entry point for all types of runners, the PUMA MagMax NITRO is a much-needed bouncy addition to your shoe rotation. It will deliver comfort and have you smiling from ear to ear, step after step.
The performance model makes it debut in the 'Lapis Lazuli' colorway, inspired by the bright blue precious stone it is named after. The men’s shoe features an intense purple-blue upper, with the mesh complemented by a streak of soft green on the NITROFOAM midsole that ombres from heel through to the forefoot.
Romain Girard, VP Innovation at PUMA said "MagMax NITRO is our most cushioned every day running shoe yet – meaning you get more NITROFOAM than we have ever put in a running shoe. It’s a gateway for people to access running, particularly when you need an extra boost to get out the door."
Girard continued, "Whether you are just stepping out onto the road, or you need additional comfort on a well-earned recovery run, this shoe has been designed to make running feel effortless and comfortable. Adding a supermax cushion shoe to our existing range provides runners with a great new option that can be integrated into any shoe rotation.”
The PUMA MagMax boasts an eye-watering 46mm of PUMA’s cutting-edge NITROFOAM technology, the MagMax NITRO provides supermax cushioning and propulsion in every stride, making your training and recovery miles feel effortless.
An engineered mesh upper reinforced with PUMA PWRTAPE provides premium breathability, whilst a rolled collar reinforced with foam ensures extra comfort and a true fit. The MagMax NITRO also features PUMA’s signature PUMAGrip durable rubber sole, providing assured multi-surface traction.
The PUMA MagMax NITRO has a retail price of $180 in adult sizes and is currently available to purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, and selected retailers. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
