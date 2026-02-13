PUMA always races out to an early lead over other brands in the running shoe industry. The only drawback is that the demand often outpaces the supply.

Today, athletes have a shot at buying one of the brand's best performance models ahead of the global launch date.

Last month, we got our first look at the PUMA Deviate NITRO 4 and the Elite version. The Elite edition is available online now in limited supplies. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything runners must know.

Shopping Information

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4. | PUMA

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4 retails for $250 in adult sizes. It dropped in a limited release on February 12, ahead of its global launch on February 26.

It will be available to purchase on PUMA.com, the PUMA app, at the PUMA NYC and Las Vegas flagship stores, and at select retailers.

The first colorway to hit shelves is the "PUMA White-Apple Spritz-Lux Lime" design. Later this month, the "Fresh Water-Lemon Crush-PUMA Black-PUMA White" colorway will enjoy a global release.

Tech Specs

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4. | PUMA

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4 is a raceday shoe that is 12% lighter and more efficient than its predecessor, thanks to enhanced NITROFOAM ELITE cushioning. The redesigned carbon fiber PWRPLATE is stiffer and engineered to reduce stress in the metatarsal area.

It features gradual rib structuring to enhance stability by evenly distributing stress from lateral to medial motion, creating an efficient ride and neutral support from the start line to the finish line.

Weight: UK8: 170g

UK8: 170g Stack Height: 32MM/40MM

32MM/40MM Drop: 8mm

Why It Matters

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4. | PUMA

As the definitive choice for high-cadence runners, the PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4 offers a fast, responsive feel that adapts seamlessly to a wide range of foot strikes and stride patterns, empowering runners to feel beyond fast when it matters most.

This raceday shoe combines cutting-edge innovation with tuned performance to raise the bar for race-day performance. Precision-engineered for speed, the lightweight, highly responsive design refines its much-loved predecessor to deliver a smoother, more stable ride across race-day distances.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.

More Running Shoe News

The Saucony Spring Marathon Collection honors three cities with six different shoes.

Brooks Running and runDisney drop four new limited-edition shoes.

Ranking the top ten running shoes of 2025.

The adidas Adizero EVO SL running shoe is 20% off in most colorways.

Nike N7 honors Native American heritage with earth-toned running gear.