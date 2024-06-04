Kyrie Irving Signs His Father to Signature Sneaker Line
It has been less than a year since Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with ANTA. As part of the partnership, Irving became the Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball.
Since signing with ANTA, Irving has infused ANTA with much-needed star power that has helped give the company a foothold in the United States. Throughout this season, Irving has kept the sneaker community on its toes by debuting multiple colorways of first signature basketball shoe - the ANTA KAI 1.
Irving continued to take an uncongenial route with a bold move on Tuesday afternoon. The 8x NBA All-Star has signed the first signature athlete for his ANTA shoe line, his father, Drederick Irving.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, this marks the first time in professional sports that a player has signed his father to a signature shoe deal.
Currently, there is no release information for the launch of Drederick's signature line. However, it will give basketball fans and the sneaker community a lot to look forward to in an already busy summer.
Irving's first signature lifestyle sneaker has already launched overseas and is coming to the United States soon. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
