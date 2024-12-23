Tiger & Charlie Woods Debut Sun Day Red Gear at PNC Championship
Golf legend Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods do not adhere to the old axiom of avoiding mixing family with business. On Saturday, Tiger and Charlie enjoyed a historic day at the PNC Championship that was equally heartwarming and influential.
Of course, Charlie hit a hole-in-one, and Tiger is always worth watching when on the course. However, golf is only part of the Woods family business. The father-and-son duo used the tournament as a platform to debut new gear.
Tiger and Charlie wore matching Sun Day Red apparel and golf shoes. Tiger officially left Nike in January 2024 and teamed up with Taylor Made to launch the standalone brand Sun Day Red the following month.
Since then, Sun Day Red has disrupted the sportswear industry with its blend of performance and style. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what Tiger and Charlie wore at the 2024 PNC Championship.
Besides the athletic frames and similar body language, Tiger and Charlie looked almost identical thanks to their Sun Day Red apparel.
Starting from the bottom, both wore Tiger's newly-released golf shoe in the Black/Silver colorway. Online shoppers can choose from five colorways of the Pioneer Cyprus ($250-$275) online at Sun Day Red.
Moving up, it looks like Tiger and Charlie rocked the Endless Stretch Pant ($160) in black. However, online shoppers can choose from several versions and colors of performance golf pants online at Sun Day Red.
Tiger and Charlie did not miss a beat with their tops. Both players wore the Micro Stripe Polo ($115) in the pink/navy style. Unfortunately, this performance polo is only available in smaller sizes online at Sun Day Red.
Lastly, both players put their own spin on the outfits. Charlie wore a hat support behind his father's TGL team, Jupiter Links. Tiger wore the Cypress Fitted Full Vent Hat ($50) in black with an unreleased sweater sporting the Sun Day Red logo across the chest.
