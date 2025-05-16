The Nike KD18 "DMV Drive" Honors Kevin Durant's Hometown
Just as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant lets his game do the talking on the court, he is equally lowkey about his success in the sneaker industry.
Earlier this Spring, Nike officially launched Durant's 18th signature sneaker (the second-longest line among an active NBA player).
So far, the Nike KD18 has hit shelves in several exciting colorways, but one of the best styles came out yesterday. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike KD18 "DMV Drive" (also called the "Air Bakin" colorway).
The Nike KD18 "DMV Drive" dropped on May 15, 2025. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $150 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.
The "DMV Drive" colorway features a Fire Red upper contrasted by black detailing. Meanwhile, hits on Amarillo and University Gold provide the finishing touches on the laces and KD logos.
Of course, the "DMV Drive" draws direct inspiration from Durant's Baltimore roots. Specifically, the super popular Nike Air Bakin that came out in 1997. The colorway pays homage to DMV basketball lore and its basketball-crazed culture.
Meanwhile, this version of the Nike KD18 features the same top-notch performance technology as other colorways: a combination of Air Zoom cushioning and Nike Air inside the Cushlon foam underfoot, radial traction pattern, and ultra-breathable mesh upper.
Durant may not tout his legendary game or successful signature line much, but he does go out of his way to show love to the DMV area.
