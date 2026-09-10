Penny Hardaway's Nike Huarache 2K4 "Knicks" Is Out Now

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 was an instant classic when it debuted over 20 years ago and remains a fan favorite among old-school hoopers. The legendary basketball shoe has enjoyed a strong comeback this year with player-exclusive colorways originally designed for Kobe Bryant, Sue Bird, and Penny Hardaway.

Best of all, Nike stayed true to its original details and color schemes with the releases. That means Hardaway's iconic "1 Cent" logo is dressed in New York Knicks colors. The retro shoes dropped today and are still available online at or below retail price. Below is a detailed look and shopping guide for the sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway dropped on September 10, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $200 at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Frugal shoppers might be able to find a deal on trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $264 on StockX based on 13 sales. However, the asking price is much lower than that in most sizes.

Design Details

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

True to Hardaway's player-exclusive colorways with the Knicks, this silhouette sports a Black nubuck upper with Varsity Royal accents. Eye-catching Safety Orange details complete the Knicks theme.

Most importantly, Hardaway's signature 1 Cent logo graces the heel. Meanwhile, Nike Swooshes on the sides and the Huarache emblem appear throughout the shoe. The Safety Orange and Varsity Royal outsole provides the foundation.

Performance Technology

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 is mostly worn casually, but the retro sneakers are still capable of performing well on the basketball court. Tech specs include a molded TPU heel counter for stability and lockdown.

Meanwhile, a lightweight Phylon midsole with Zoom Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel offers impact protection. The visible carbon fiber spring plate sits on the outsole, which features a Herringbone and triangular pattern.

Penny Hardaway's Nike Sneaker History

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 "Penny Hardaway" colorway. | Nike

Hardaway was a Nike athlete throughout his NBA career. Most fans favor his signature sneaker line from his time with the Orlando Magic (including the Lil Penny commercials voiced by Chris Rock). However, Hardaway's sneaker legacy also includes unforgettable colorways of the Nike Foamposite One and Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4.

We are glad to see Hardaway and his sneakers get the love they deserve. They were both ahead of their time. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.