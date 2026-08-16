The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" is 21% Off Online

One of last summer's most anticipated releases was the return of the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. Naturally, the iconic sneakers sold out. But much to our delight, they repeatedly restocked online over the past year.

Now, the hoop shoes are finally marked down by 21% in adult sizes for a limited time as part of Foot Locker's online sales event. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the legendary kicks.

Sales Information

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" was released in June 2025. It originally had a retail price of $215 in adult sizes, but is now marked down to $169.99 (21% off) at Foot Locker. There is no code required, nor is there any information on when the discount ends.

Fans who miss the sale can still find the old-school basketball shoes below the retail price online. Currently, the average resale price is $190 on StockX. However, that price is likely to gradually increase over time, as it will be many years until the sneakers enjoy another retro release.

Colorway History

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway restocked online. | Nike

The "Grape" colorway is an OG design that stands out from the other three originals because it's not Chicago Bulls colors, but a subtle nod to the Charlotte Hornets. It features a white leather upper with Grape Ice and New Emerald detailing throughout.

The fan-favorite Jumpman logo, sharktook midsole design, and "Nike Air" branding on the heel are all there. Instead of the reflective 3M tongue, this tongue offers an ultra-fresh grape aesthetic. The icy-clear outsole completes the iconic look.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

Some of the golden-era Air Jordans are still playable, but the Air Jordan 5 is not one of them. Luckily, its timeless design and adequate tech specs make the model comfortable enough to wear casually. The leather upper is as elegant as ever, while TPU mesh quarter panels offer breathability.

Meanwhile, the lace lock system and a padded ankle collar were designed for support. The Nike Air cushioning sits in a soft midsole. Lastly, the translucent and solid rubber outsole features a herringbone pattern.

Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Legacy

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

Michael Jordan never wore the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" on the court due to the NBA's strict uniform rules at the time. While the shoe was already popular, Will Smith rocking it on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air gave it even more cultural significance.

Even if the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" has sat on shelves longer than expected, it will always hold a special place in footwear history and in the hearts of many fans. Give it a few years, and the sneaker community will want another retro release. So, now is the time to scoop the iconic kicks up at a discount.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.