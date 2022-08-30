Trae Young enjoyed one of the best signature sneaker debuts ever. From the 2021 NBA Playoffs throughout the 2021-22 All-NBA campaign, the Atlanta Hawks point guard created countless highlights - and he did it all in the Adidas Trae Young 1.

Young has now been wearing the same model for over 14 months. It is safe to say the superstar cannot wait to show the world his second signature shoe. Yesterday, Young tweeted behind-the-scenes images from an Adidas photo shoot.

Unfortunately, Young's tweeted pictures do not show the Adidas Trae Young 2. But it is quite likely that the clothing Young is wearing will be in the Adidas Trae Young 2 Shoe & Apparel collection.

Lost in the 25+ colorways of the Adidas Trae Young 1 was a clothing line. The apparel collection included a quarter-zip pullover ($80), pants ($70), and shorts ($45). The first installment of the Adidas Trae Young 1 Shoe and Apparel collection was on October 1, 2021.

Adidas Trae Young 2 Information

As of August 29, information on the Adidas Trae Young 2 remains scarce. However, Young tweeted on August 9 that he planned to debut his second signature sneaker in Abu Dhabi during one of the two preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks on either October 6 or 8.

Adidas has not yet released official images, release dates, or pricing information. But we will keep fans updated as we learn more. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker updates.

