Trae Young Answers Questions on Twitter

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has had a whirlwind offseason. The 23-year-old has spent time everywhere from Los Angeles, California, to Norman, Oklahoma, with the prime objective being to work.

While most of the country took Labor Day off to relax, Young took a break from his non-stop schedule to answer fans' questions on Twitter. Below is a recap of Young's 30-minute Q&A.

Adidas Trae Young 2

The Adidas Trae Young 1 Shoe & Apparel Collection Dropped on October 1, 2021. Image courtesy of Adidas

In August, Young tweeted that he planned to debut the Adidas Trae Young 2 during the Hawks preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi. When a fan asked how many colorways he planned on debuting during the trip, Young replied, "2," with the quiet emoji. He also later tweeted the first colorway is called "Birthday flow."

Pregame Rituals

Young always seems to follow a similar routine during warm-ups. The fan-favorite always ends it by making a shot while sitting down on the team bench before running back to the locker room (often stopping to sign autographs for lucky fans). But when a fan asked if he had any pregame rituals, Young replied, "Splash water in my face to wake myself up right before I go out."

Goals

You never have to wonder where Young stands on a subject. The All-NBA is very outspoken, often to the chagrin of NBA officials. Young replied with the trophy emoji when a fan asked if he had any specific goals for the upcoming season.

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of focus this summer has been on the fit between Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. Nate McMillan has already answered questions about the subject, while Young has spent time preparing with Stephen Curry's shooting coach.

When a fan asked for Young's thoughts on playing shooting guard, Young replied, "I grew up playing the 2, I can do both," with a smile emoji.

Dunk

It is no secret that fans want to see Young dunk during a game. The 6'1" point guard already showed off his hops in a viral video earlier this summer. When asked if we will get a dunk next season, Young replied, "God Willing" with two praying hands and a laughing emoji, plus "but if not, we straight" with the sunglasses emoji.

Excitement

A few questions were asked about Young's overall excitement level next season and which games the fans should attend. True to form, Young, said his excitement level was "through the roof" and encouraged fans to attend every game."

Recommended For You

Reimagining Atlanta Hawks Offseason

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways