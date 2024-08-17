Travis Kelce Channels Michael Jordan With His Pregame Outfit
While Taylor Swift is making headlines for wearing a bodysuit during her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium last night, her boyfriend is taking a much more relaxed approach to his fashion style today.
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in an NFL preseason game today, and Travis Kelce is keeping it casual while honoring the greatest basketball player of all time.
Thanks to the Chiefs' social media team, we can see Kelce walking into Arrowhead Stadium wearing a Nike Sportswear Club t-shirt ($30), Mitchell & Ness retro Chicago Bulls shorts ($125), and a pair of retro Air Jordan 11 sneakers (more on that below).
Our main focus is always athlete's sneakers, and Kelce never disappoints with his choice of footwear. Even before Kelce hit new levels of popularity when he began a relationship with the world's biggest entertainer, he was known for his kicks.
So far this preseason, Kelce is picking up where he left off last year. Kelce chose to complete his outfit by wearing the Air Jordan 11 in the "Playoffs" or "Bred (black+red)" colorway.
The Air Jordan 11 "Playoffs" colorway has enjoyed multiple retro releases over the years, but the most recent installment took place in December 2019. After hitting shelves for $220 in adult sizes, the retro basketball shoes now have an average resale price of $362 on the sneaker platform StockX.
While Jordan is the GOAT and his sneaker catalog is unmatched, the Air Jordan 11 is not synonymous with championships. Jordan wore it in the movie Space Jam and in his return to the NBA after playing baseball for a year.
However, the Bulls lost to the Orlando Magic with Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway when 'MJ' wore the Air Jordan 11 on the hardwood during the 1995 NBA Playoffs.
Nevertheless, many fans consider the Air Jordan 11 to be the best model in the legendary sneaker line's history. Plus, Kelce knows kicks and fashion better than almost anyone. While this is a general release colorway, he is known for pulling out ultra-rare sneakers before important NFL games.
We are just a few weeks into the NFL preseason, and Kelce's sneaker watch is in full swing. So far, the nine-time NFL Pro Bowler has not disappointed with his footwear. Fans can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
