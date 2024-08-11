Travis Kelce Wore Tom Sachs x Nike Sneakers to Chiefs Preseason Game
The NFL Preseason has officially kicked off, which means we are back on Travis Kelce watch. Not because of Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift but because of his unbeatable pregame sneakers.
Over the past few seasons, Kelce has stepped up his pregame outfits and is already off to a strong start this year. On Saturday night, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped their first preseason game to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-13.
Of course, Kelce only played for a short time. Yet, the Chiefs tight end caught one pass for seven yards. Even better for our coverage, Kelce showed off some impressive pregame kicks.
Thanks to the Chiefs' social media accounts, fans were treated to a great video of Kelce entering EverBank Stadium in a breezy summertime outfit.
Kelce wore the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 in the "Space Camp" colorway. The lifestyle sneakers were released in June 2017 for $200 and now have an average resale price of nearly $3,700 on the website StockX.
Inspired by the 2012 version of the shoe, the 2.0 version features an off-white mesh upper completed by Maple nubuck overlays that add a sophisticated touch to the silhouette. The red Swoosh logos provide the finishing touches.
However, aesthetics are only part of what makes these sneakers special. The other component is its utility. The shoe comes with two insoles. One set is designed with breathable mesh, ensuring optimal airflow. The second set contains durable cord material for more support and stability.
For the vast majority of fans, Kelce's kicks are far too expensive. However, the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Dark Sulfur" is an affordable alternative and can be found for under $100 in select sizes on most sneaker resale websites.
