Sneak Peek at Skechers' Sweet NBA on Christmas Day Sneakers

For basketball fans and sneakerheads, there is no better sporting event than the NBA on Christmas Day. The league schedules the best matchups between championship contenders, while players debut their latest basketball shoes.

With every brand unwrapping its best products in front of the national audience, Skechers has a plan to steal the spotlight with some seriously sweet sneakers. Nothing naughty, only nice tributes this holiday season.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI got a sneak peek at the Skechers basketball shoe lineup and spoke with three of the brand's NBA players competing on Christmas Day.

OG Anunoby's Tribute to London Tennis

As always, the NBA on Christmas Day tips off at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Knicks forward OG Anunoby will debut the Skechers SKX Reign "ADV-OG" colorway.

This special player edition of the SKX Reign basketball shoe was created exclusively celebrate Anunoby's love for bright colors and pays tribute to his London roots. The silhouette sports a playful fuzzy lace detail and a grass print sockliner for a unique, festive touch. It is reminiscent of a Grand Slam played at SW19 every summer.

"I've always liked colors that pop and feel fun," explained Anunoby. "On the court, everything moves so fast. Bright designs match that energy. I'm also a huge tennis fan, and this shoe plays on my love for the sport."

When asked to describe his shoes in just three words, Anunoby replied, "Bold. Clean. Cool." Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Skechers SKX Reign for $185 (before discounts) at Skechers.com.

Isaiah Hartenstein's Sleepy Son

The second game on Christmas Day pits the Oklahoma City Thunder against the San Antonio Spurs. Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein's Skechers shoes draw inspiration from a sweet father-son moment after last year's NBA Championship.

The Skechers SKX Nexus "Elijah" features an Emerald upper, as a nod to Hartenstein's son's birthstone. Meanwhile, Elijah's name and birthday are stitched into the shoe in red. Lastly, the "ZZzz" comes from Elijah sleeping on his dad during the NBA Finals celebration.

"I love the Z's personally on it, that was just such a huge moment for us, and to be able to pay homage to that or give a nod to it in the design is so awesome," said Hartenstein.

"I'll be thinking about how grateful I am to be in this position. Playing on Christmas Day in the NBA is special on its own, but getting to play in a shoe that's dedicated to my son makes it that much more meaningful. Having my son's influence right there with me on my feet during such a big moment means everything to me. It's like he's out there with me on the court."

Hartenstein is excited about his son attending the game and seeing the one-of-one kicks. Online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the Skechers SKX Nexus for $100 (before discounts) at Skechers.com.

Julius Randle's Best Gifts Are Free

It is perfectly fitting that the first NBA player to sign with Skechers serves as the nightcap on Christmas. Julius Randle will debut the Skechers SKX Reign "Rosy Gifts" colorway when the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets.

The shoe celebrates the arrival of Timberwolves forward's newborn daughter and honors his wife through subtle soft pink tones and gold accents. The silhouette sports a foil finish on the tongue and heel counter, and gold flecks embedded in the outsole rubber.

Important details include the phrase "The best things in life are free" is etched on the heel of each shoe. Inside, three stars on the insole represent all of Randle's children, adding a deeply personal touch to this special edition.

Randle said of the design, "It was super important. I have different relationships with all of them individually, and they make me who I am, so I wanted to focus on that and them in this design. They are the brightest spot of my day every day, so highlighting them means the world to me."

Randle's wife was equally important in the design process. "Kendra has supported me since college. She is my rock and keeps me sane. She knows me to my core and holds me accountable, making sure I'm always being the best version of myself, and she loves the design and seeing the kids we've made be represented is so special. She's the best mom in the world."

"I want fans to know that the things that truly fulfill you in life are family, friends, passion, and dedication," explained Randle.

"From the love and support of my family to the great relationships I've built with my teammates, and the joy I feel every time I play the game I fell in love with as a kid—none of these things can ever have a price tag. This Christmas, I'm excited to hit the court in the 'Rosy Gifts' PE from Skechers—they're a reminder of the passion and dedication that fuels me every day."

Online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Skechers SKX Reign for $185 (before discounts) at Skechers.com.

