Travis Scott Designed Special Air Jordans for Jayson Tatum
It's almost that time of the year when every celebrity on the planet descends upon the Hamptons for Michael Rubin's annual "White Party." The 4th of July party brings together athletes, entertainers, and business moguls.
Last week, we learned that some invitations to the party came with a pair of ultra-rare Air Jordan sneakers. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party" is a colorway that will never be released to the public but will be worn by select attendees.
However, there are levels to fame and celebrity. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum received the 'friends and family' sneakers, except they came with special insoles. Tatum shared pictures and videos of the unboxing on his Instagram story.
Tatum's all-white sneakers are the same as the other rare pairs, except they feature special insoles. The left insole included the NBA Finals Larry O'Brien Trophy, and the right insole featured the Boston Celtics 2024 Championship banner.
While Travis Scott is a huge fan of all Houston sports teams, he did sit courtside during the NBA Finals wearing all green for the Celtics. The artist used the opportunity to debut an unreleased colorway of his first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.
Travis is Jordan Brand's first non-athlete to have a signature line. Meanwhile, Tatum debuted his second signature hoop shoe earlier this spring before leading the Celtics back to the promised land.
Fans wanting to buy the Air Jordan 1 Low in similar colorways can easily find a style they like for an affordable price on the Nike website. Additionally, Tatum's signature sneakers are available in multiple colorways.
Travis and Rubin are close friends who have collaborated on multiple projects. The most recent collaboration was between Fanatics and Cactus Jack, which took them across the country to visit college campuses. Unfortunately, these all-white kicks will stay amongst their friend group.
The 4th of July is one week away, and fans can expect to see some serious sneaker heat at the summer blowout. In the meantime, we will continue to check our mailbox for the invitation and sneakers that are surely on the way.
