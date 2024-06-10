Travis Scott Wears "Celtics" Jordan Jumpman Jacks at NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics took a commanding 2-0 series lead over Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals on Sunday night. The whole country is starting to feel green (either in a good or bad way), and that includes Travis Scott.
The Houston native has always been a Rockets fan, but when in Rome (or TD Garden). Travis sat courtside for Game 2 of the NBA Finals and used the opportunity to debut an unreleased colorway of his first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.
Travis wore a Yomiuri Verdy jersey with the unreleased "Celtics" colorway of his Jordan Jumpman Jack sneakers. Jordan Brand officially calls the kicks the CJ1 T-REXX, but that has not stopped the sneaker community from sticking with the model's original name.
Below is a detailed look and complete breakdown of what we know about the unreleased colorway.
The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Celtics" colorway has not yet been released, and there has been no official confirmation that it will ever hit shelves. In the meantime, we will just have to gawk at the green kicks.
The "Celtics" colorway features a black canvas upper, green nubuck overlays, and a leather white reverse Swoosh logo. Meanwhile, signature Cactus Jack branding appears on the forefoot straps, heels, and tongues of the sneakers.
Travis' first signature sneaker, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, officially launched in May 2024. The historic achievement made Travis the first non-athlete to have a signature collection with the renowned brand.
Unfortunately for fans, the lifestyle sneakers were released in limited quantities and instantly sold out online. Online shoppers can expect to pay at least $500 for most sizes on sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and eBay.
The NBA Finals are still far from over, so the sneaker community can expect much more heat on the court. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
