Travis Scott's Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx 'Green Spark' Drops Saturday

It has been almost two full years since rapper and sneaker icon Travis Scott debuted the Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx in the 'Green Spark' colorway during a Boston Celtics game in the 2024 NBA Finals.

It had been less than a month since Jordan Brand unveiled his first signature shoe, but the 'Green Spark' colorway never dropped. While many fans may have given up hope that the sneakers would ever hit shelves, the release day is finally almost here.

Travis Scott wears the Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx 'Green Spark' at the 2024 NBA Finals. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers need to know about the upcoming release of the Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx in the 'Green Spark' colorway.

Shopping Information

The Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx 'Green Spark' colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx 'Green Spark' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 28. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $205 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

There is no doubt that these kicks will sell out like every other collaboration between Travis and Jordan Brand. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the resale prices are hovering just above the retail price.

Design Details

The Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx 'Green Spark' colorway. | Jordan Brand

Travis' latest colorway of his first Jordan Brand signature shoe sports a Green Spark leather upper with black nubuck accents. A pale shade of green distinguishes the branding elements, including the iconic reverse Swoosh logos on the lateral sides.

The Travis x Jumpman logo pops off the tongues, while Cactus Jack branding appears on the back heels. Lastly, 'JACK' is inscribed in oversized handwritten lettering on the rubber outsole. The shoes come in Travis Scott x Jordan Brand packaging, but there are no extra laces or accessories.

Tech Specs

The Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx 'Green Spark' colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx draws inspiration from trainers of the past. Its rugged design blends retro performance DNA with street-driven attitude. The layered paneling and strong branding elements give the shoe a dynamic and aggressive presence. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole is as bold as any shoe on the market.

While these sneakers are not a performance model, they are durable and tough enough for almost any activity. Best of all, they look better with age. So, there is no excuse not to wear the Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx if you are lucky enough to secure a pair.

Travis Scott x Jordan Brand

The Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx 'Green Spark' colorway. | Jordan Brand

Travis has collaborated with Nike and Jordan Brand countless times over the years. They have also been smash hits, even endorsed by NBA legend Michael Jordan, who is often seen in them.

In May 2024, Jordan Brand launched the CJ1 T-Rexx (often referred to as the Jordan Jumpman Jack). It made the Houston legend the first non-athlete to have a signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.

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