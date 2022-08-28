Tua Tagovailoa Wears Affordable Yeezy Slides

The Miami Dolphins handled their business on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even better, QB1 Tua Tagovailoa looked dominant in his short amount of time on the field.

Tagovailoa went 6/7 for 121 yards and 1 touchdown. The 24-year-old looked poised in the pocket. It could not have hurt that he rolled up to Hard Rock Stadium in a relaxed yet presentable outfit.

Thanks to the Dolphins' social media team, we got clear pictures of players' pregame outfits. As always, our focus is on footwear. Tagovailoa wore a pair of Adidas Yeezy Slides in the 'Pure' colorway. Below is everything fans need to know about the slides designed by Kanye West.

Adidas Yeezy Slide

Adidas Yeezy Slide 'Pure' Adidas

In collaboration with Kanye West, Adidas released the lightweight and affordable slides in December 2019. Since that time, the foam slides have enjoyed immense popularity. Adidas has released several different colorways, including a different version of their own slide, which drew the ire of West.

But the Adidas Yeezy Slide 'Pure' was restocked on December 13, 2021, for $60. Now the average resale price is $161, according to StockX. If that is still too pricey, then do not worry because there are several other earth-toned colorways that are less expensive.

Here at FanNation Kicks, we cover a lot of expensive shoes. But budget-friendly footwear is always the best way to go. Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $30 million contract in 2020, and he clearly plans to stay frugal and fashionable at the same time.

The NFL preseason is wrapping up, but the regular season is right around the corner. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, interviews, and analysis.

