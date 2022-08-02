Kanye West Mad at Adidas Over Yeezy Day

Skip to main content
Kanye West Rips Adidas for Lying

Drama goes down on Yeezy Day.
Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports

The beginning of August is usually a joyous time of the year for sneakerheads. Adidas has started an annual tradition known as 'Yeezy Day' where the company restocks older models of Kanye West's (now known as Ye) Yeezy sneakers and slides.

Complex received a direct message on Instagram from the artist. Ye ripped Adidas for a litany of issues. The global superstar appears to have been holding a grudge over several points of contention for some time. Below is a full list of accusations that Ye hurled in the direct message.

In the lengthy direct message, Ye made the following accusations about Adidas:

  • Adidas made up Yeezy Day without his approval
  • Adidas brought back older styles without his approval
  • Adidas picked colors and named them without his approval
  • Adidas hired people that worked for Ye without his approval
  • Adidas stole colorways, styles, material approaches without his approval
  • Adidas hired a GM of Yeezy without his approval
  • Adidas took talent from the production side and relocated them throughout Adidas originals

Ye finished the direct message by describing two confrontational meetings between himself and Adidas. First, he accused the company of trying to bully GAP over shoes Ye developed with Demna Gvasalia. Also, Ye said he ordered Adidas to make more Yeezy slides, but the GM allegedly lied and said, "they didn't have the capacity" while making similar slides under the Adidas brand.

Ye finished the direct message with a salient point, "Yeezy is 68% of adidas online sales." While FanNation Kicks cannot confirm anything Ye said, he is right about his influence in the sneaker and fashion world. There is no denying how important Yeezy is to Adidas.

Just a few days ago, we lauded Adidas and Yeezy for following through on their promise to make Yeezy sneakers more readily available to the public. It is unfortunate that this drama goes down on Yeezy Day. It is safe to say that we have not heard the end of the story. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Adidas has scheduled to restock Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers on August 2, 2022.
