Tyler Herro Wears Nike LeBron 20 in Miami Heat Colorway

The Miami Heat picked up a much-needed win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Even more impressively, the Heat were able to do it without much help from the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Tyler Herro had to exit the game after ten minutes following an eye injury. The good news is that Herro's condition is improving, according to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Before the game, Herro took the court in the Nike LeBron 20. The performance model is the 20th installment of LeBron James' signature line with Nike. This is a notable move because Herro has always been fond of the Nike G.T. Cut series. But as we discussed last week, the Nike LeBron 20 is taking over the NBA.

Nike LeBron 20 'Trinity'

Tyler Herro wearing the Nike LeBron 20 'Trinity.' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Herro wore the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Trinity' colorway. However, fans have begun calling it the 'Miami Heat' colorway since it was designed to pay tribute to James' time in South Beach.

The Nike LeBron 20 'Trinity' was released on October 23, 2022. Fans can still purchase the shoes on Nike's website for $200 in adult sizes, $160 in big kids' sizes, and $90 in little kids' sizes.

There have been three colorways released of the Nike LeBron 20 released so far. However, according to Nike, the version was designed as a nod to the Heat uniforms and championships won during James' time with the team.

Nike and James are celebrating an impressive 20-year partnership, so the American company is pulling out all the stops to recognize one of the game's all-time greats.

