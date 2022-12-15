Tyrese Haliburton Customizes Shoes with Elf Tribute

Skip to main content

Tyrese Haliburton Customizes Kobes with Elf Tribute

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton customized his Nike Kobe shoes with Will Ferrell's face.
There is never a dull night in the NBA. On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers upset the Golden State Warriors 125-119. Golden State continues to struggle, while Indiana has been one of the league's more pleasant surprises this season.

The lion's share of credit for the Pacers' win must go to Tyrese Haliburton. The point guard led the way with 29 points and made his presence felt all over the court. 

Not only did Haliburton spread holiday joy to his teammates with his play, but his Nike shoes were customized to send a positive message as well. Haliburton is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the league, and his affinity for Kobe Bryant's legendary sneaker line is well-documented.

However, Haliburton took it to a new level by getting his kicks customized to include actor Will Ferrell's face on the lateral sides. Perhaps they are the world's best shoes? Below is everything fans need to know about Haliburton's shoes from Wednesday night.

Nike Kobe A.D.

View of white and gold Nike Kobe shoes.

A detailed look at Tyrese Haliburton's shoes.

Haliburton wore the Nike Kobe A.D. in the 'White Yellow' colorway. The shoes were released in 2018 for $140 and flew under the radar at the time. While the team-bank shoes were originally slept on, it's now difficult to find them for under $400 on sneaker resale websites.

Of course, Haliburton made the shoes extra special by commissioning an artist to redesign the basketball shoes in honor of the 2003 movie Elf. There is no doubt that Haliburton is the first player in league history to hoop with Buddy the Elf's face on his shoes.

We want to hear your thoughts on Haliburton's custom shoes. So give us your opinion on Twitter, and stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

Indiana Pacers
